DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.7869 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7350850 CODE: MOBI ISIN: LU2023679XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI Sequence No.: 434431 EQS News ID: 2357730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)