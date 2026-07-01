DJ Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist (C024) Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 209.0513 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3090334 CODE: C024 ISIN: LU2572256XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 Sequence No.: 434453 EQS News ID: 2357774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2357774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)