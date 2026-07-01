DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.7627 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36865765 CODE: MWOZ ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ Sequence No.: 434468 EQS News ID: 2357804 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)