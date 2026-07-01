DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.5046 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68038252 CODE: LEMA ISIN: LU2573967XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA Sequence No.: 434407 EQS News ID: 2357682 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)