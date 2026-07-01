Researchers from Germany's Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) and Humboldt-Universität in Germany claim to have achieved a world record power conversion efficiency for a tandem solar cell based on a top perovskite device and a bottom cell based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS). The result was confirmed by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI). "The physics underlying our current cell architecture indicates that 25.5% is only an initial milestone, as in-house testing of similar designs has already achieved efficiencies of up to 27.5%," HZB researcher Farias Basulto told pv magazine, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...