2X GRAMMY-nominated, BRIT Award-winning global superstar Lewis Capaldi shares an update on his own mental health journey while encouraging people across the UK to keep checking in-with themselves, their mental health, and the people they care about.

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Exactly three years after his 2023 Glastonbury performance, Lewis Capaldi is returning with a message shaped by his own experience: checking in on your mental health isn't something you do once-it's something you continue to do. By continuing to show up for himself through therapy and regular self-reflection, Lewis is encouraging others to do the same with a simple reminder: Check Back In.

Reuniting with BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, Lewis offers an update on his own mental health journey before reconnecting with a fan who began therapy as a result of the initiative, highlighting the lasting impact of continued care.

"Its very easy when I start to feel good to almost assume Im in the clear," says Capaldi. "But its almost like doing it [therapy] on the days where you feel good is more important than doing it on the days where you feel bad. Its important, in those moments, to keep showing up and doing the work.

Looking back on the past year and counseling with BetterHelp, I think its just helped me get back to myself and get my feelings in order,says Alice Williams, Northamptonshire resident and longtime fan of Lewis. "When I saw Lewis talking about Betterhelp and donating free minutes, in a weird way, I feel like hes kind of similar to me in that he jokes a lot and maybe puts on a bit of a show, and so I thought if he can be brave so can I.

Last year, Lewis gave fans access to 734,000 hours of free BetterHelp therapy, helping thousands to take the first step toward support. This year, he's focused on what comes next. Encouraging fans to check back with themselves and those they care about, just as he's doing, Lewis is turning his message into action: anyone who redeems a free month of BetterHelp therapy can also share a free month with a friend or loved one

This message and action come at a critical time; BetterHelp's latest State of Stigma report found that anxiety and depression continue to rise across the UK, while 67% of people say societal attitudes discourage seeking mental health support. UK adults are reporting higher levels of mental distress than their EU counterparts; six in ten (60%) say they feel nervous, anxious, or on edge, compared to 54% across the EU. The findings highlight a growing challenge facing the UK: mental health struggles are becoming more common, but barriers to seeking support remain. As a result, many people continue to navigate those challenges without the help they need.

It's valuable to check back in-whether that's with yourself or for someone you care about. With hours still remaining from the 734,000 Lewis donated last year, were encouraging people to do exactly that, says Sara Brooks, Chief Growth Officer at BetterHelpLewiss openness about his own mental health has helped countless people feel less alone and more willing to seek support. But taking the first step is only the beginning. Mental health isnt something we solve once and move on from-its something we care for over time. Last year was about helping more people get started; this year, we're proud to partner with Lewis to encourage people to check back in, keep showing up for themselves, and make their mental well-being a priority."

For more information, visit https://www.betterhelp.com/lewis-capaldi/.

About Lewis Capaldi:

BRIT Award-winning 2X GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and songwriter Lewis Capaldi's debut album,Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020, propelling him from bedroom musician to superstar. "Someone You Loved," his 2019 global mega-hit stands as the UK's most streamed song of all time, the fourth highest ever streamed song in the world has been certified Diamond (10x Platinum) in the U.S. In addition to a GRAMMY nomination for "Song of the Year," the single won the BRIT Award for "Song of the Year" alongside Capaldi's "Best New Artist" trophy. "Someone You Loved" stands as the UK's most streamed song of all time and the fourth highest ever streamed song in the world. With Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, he scored his second UK No. 1 album and three UK No. 1 singles, "Pointless," "Wish You The Best" and "Forget Me." The 2023 album earned praise from the likes of The The Guardian, NME, GQ, New York Times, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, TIME and many more. April 2023 brought the release of the raw and compelling, GRAMMY-nominated music documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, Pulse Films.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform, with a mission to make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it provides professional, affordable, and tailored therapy in a convenient online format through a network of 30,000 qualified therapists globally. BetterHelp has helped millions of people worldwide take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp remains committed to expanding access to therapy globally and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care.

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press@betterhelp.com