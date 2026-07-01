Liquid I.V. Expands Across Europe, Powering the Global Rise of Powdered Hydration

Liquid I.V. is building on its position as a powdered hydration leader in the UK with launches in Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and Iceland.

The expansion supports Liquid I.V.'s continued growth to 15 markets globally, underpinned by a growing programme of 15 completed clinicals to support the brand's science-backed innovation.

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the #1 powdered hydration brand in the US1 today announced the next phase of its European expansion with launches in Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and Iceland, building on its existing presence in the UK and Italy. The expansion will bring Liquid I.V.'s science-backed electrolyte drink mixes to more Europeans and marks the brand's continued growth, now available in 15 markets globally.

Liquid I.V. is a science-backed, lifestyle-led functional hydration brand that has disrupted the powdered hydration market in the US since it launched in 2015. Over the past three years, Liquid I.V. has rapidly expanded to 14 additional markets, including the new European markets. In the UK, Liquid I.V. has been the #1 powdered hydration category growth driver over the past year.2

"Liquid I.V.'s expansion across Europe marks an exciting new chapter for one of the leading powdered hydration brands," said Gaurav Raisinghani, CEO of the Wellbeing Collective International at Unilever. "Following the strong momentum we've seen in the UK, we see a significant opportunity to bring Liquid I.V.'s science-backed approach to enhanced hydration3 to more consumers across Europe. As increasingly active, on-the-go lifestyles drive demand for convenient and effective wellness solutions, we believe Liquid I.V. is uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of growth in functional hydration."

Liquid I.V. is continuing to invest in hydration science to support product development and science-backed innovation in a fast-growing wellness category. With 15 completed clinical studies, the brand is building a robust evidence base to support its products and innovation pipeline. This includes clinical research into its latest patent-pending Sugar-Free formulations, which are designed to support effective hydration without sugar.

"Consumers are intentional about the products they choose, especially in wellness," added Raisinghani. "Liquid I.V. is continuing to invest in science and clinical research to develop products that deliver on our brand promises - great taste and enhanced hydration3. Our goal is to help raise the standard for hydration solutions consumers can trust."

As part of its European expansion, the brand will rollout both Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier and Liquid I.V. Sugar Free through leading retail partners, including Amazon and Costco. Launches in Spain and Germany will be supported through Amazon, with Spain also available through Costco. Additionally, France, Sweden and Iceland will be available through Costco.

The expansion marks the next step in Liquid I.V.'s ambition to help shape the future of functional hydration globally: science-backed, locally relevant and built for the way people live today.

NOTES TO EDITOR:

US performance source: Circana (IRI), based on Value Sales, Functional Hydration - Powders, Total US MULO+ with Conv. MAT to 09/07/25

UK performance source: NielsenIQ Total Coverage ePOS Data Latest 52 Weeks Through 02/05/2026 for the Powdered Hydration Category, including Grocery, High Street, Amazon 1P, Powdered Hydration Category

Enhanced hydration disclaimer: Carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions enhance the absorption of water during physical exercise.

Available products will include:

Spain Costco (30ct)

Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit

Sugar-Free Variety Pack (Mango Pineapple and White Peach)

Spain & Germany Amazon (24ct)

Hydration Multiplier Lemon Lime

Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit

Hydration Multiplier Strawberry

Hydration Multiplier Tropical Punch

Sugar-Free White Peach

Sugar-Free Mango Pineapple

Hydration Multiplier Variety Pack

Sugar-Free Variety Pack

Existing markets

United States

Canada

Australia

China

Mexico

India

Brazil

United Kingdom

Italy

New / upcoming 2026 markets

South Korea

Spain

Germany

France

Sweden

Iceland

Product and Pack Imagery available here

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in?Los Angeles, CA.?We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavour. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes for enhanced hydration*. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, to date we've donated over 71 million servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V. contributes over 1% of brand revenue to our Impact Program focused on Clean Water Access & Hydration Aid. Liquid I.V. provides grants to organizations that expand clean water access. We are committed to our goal of donating 150 million Liquid I.V. sticks over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available in-store at Costco in Spain, France, Sweden, and Iceland and online on Amazon.es and Amazon.de. To learn more, visit?liquid-iv.eu?and follow Liquid I.V. on Instagram:

@liquidiv

@liquidiv.de

@liquidives

@liquidiv.sweden

@liquidiv.iceland

1 US performance source: Circana (IRI), based on Value Sales, Functional Hydration - Powders, Total US MULO+ with Conv. MAT to 09/07/25

2 UK performance source: NielsenIQ Total Coverage ePOS Data Latest 52 Weeks Through 02/05/2026 for the Powdered Hydration Category, including Grocery, High Street, Amazon 1P, Powdered Hydration Category

3 Enhanced hydration disclaimer: Carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions enhance the absorption of water during physical exercise.

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