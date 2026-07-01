Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 29 June 2026 the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") as a result of his participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £26.19.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired Peter Wyton 1,600

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries :

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Jamie Dearsley, Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 204 557 2019

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10