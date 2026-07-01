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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 10:17
30,800 Euro
+0,65 % +0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00031,80010:34
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 29 June 2026 the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") as a result of his participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £26.19.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired
Peter Wyton 1,600

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries :

Keller Group plc www.keller.com
Jamie Dearsley, Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 204 557 2019

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a) Name Peter Wyton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EME N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s)
GBP26.19 1,600
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency) 		Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction

29 June 2026
Time zone: BST

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.