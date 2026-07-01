Italian Navy Training Ship Amerigo Vespucci will reach New York waters on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Italian Navy Training Ship Amerigo Vespucci, the most beautiful ship in the world

It will remain anchored off the coast of New Jersey until the morning of July 4th, when it will take part in the Sail4th250 International Naval Review, the major parade along the Hudson River marking the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Independence Day.

This will be one of the most significant moments of the new chapter of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026. Through this mission, the training ship of the Italian Navy continues to carry worldwide the beauty, identity, spirit of dialogue among peoples and the culture of Italy and its people.

Announced by Minister of Defence of the Government of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto, the "Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026," is an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Defence and the Italian Navy, produced by Difesa Servizi S.p.A., part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. The project is developed in collaboration with: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italian Ministry of Culture, Italian Minister for Sport and Youth and Italian Minister for Disabilities.

The Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign 2026 is supported by ITA Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere Vinitaly and Enel.

After the parade, the Amerigo Vespucci will remain docked until Wednesday, July 8th, at Pier 86 (the Intrepid Sea, Air Space Museum pier), where it will participate in a busy program of institutional events and host several special events aboard. In particular the excellence of Italian products will be celebrated with the presentation of the upcoming Vinitaly.USA and coming from New Zealand the America's Cup trophy one of the most eagerly awaited international sporting events, to be held in Italy next year and a global symbol of sailing will be welcomed aboard and displayed on a special occasion. There will also be an event on board organized by the City of Genoa, the city from which the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour North America Campaign set sail on 9 May.

During the ship's stopover in New York, the following are expected aboard the Amerigo Vespucci: Italian Under Secretary of Defence Hon. Matteo Perego di Cremnago on behalf of the Minister of Defence of the Government of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto; Italian Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi; Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy Admiral of Squadron Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto; Commander-General of the Carabinieri Corps Army Corps General Salvatore Luongo; Ambassador of Italy to the United States of America Marco Peronaci; Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations in New York Italian Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi; Consul General of Italy in New York Giuseppe Pastorelli; Mayor of Genoa Silvia Salis; Chief Executive Officer of Difesa Servizi S.p.A. Luca Andreoli.

Also, in attendance will be: President of Sport e Salute Marco Mezzaroma; Chief Executive Office of America's Cup Partnership Marzio Perrelli; President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Matteo Zoppas and President of Veronafiere and of Vinitaly FedericoBricolo.

This is the Amerigo Vespucci's ninth visit to New York; the first was in 1933, when it arrived in the city at the end of its first transatlantic crossing after leaving Gibraltar, followed by a second visit in 1951, after World War II; the most recent visits were in 2000 and 2017, confirming the strong bond between Italy and the United States.

Starting with the ship's very name Amerigo Vespucci after the famous Florentine navigator and explorer who was the first to realize that the lands discovered by Christopher Columbus were part of a New World, a continent that was named America in his honor. It was also the United States that crowned the Amerigo Vespucci as "the most beautiful ship in the world" when, in 1962, in the Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Independence asked, "Who are you?" and received the reply, "Training Ship Amerigo Vespucci, Italian Navy," prompting the famous response: "You are the most beautiful ship in the world." Sixty years later, in 2022, while crossing paths at sea with the American aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush, a radio message confirmed that reputation: "You are still, after 60 years, the most beautiful ship in the world."

After the New York celebrations, Amerigo Vespucci will set course for Boston, Québec City and Montreal

Upon returning to Italy, Amerigo Vespucci will call at Cagliari, Taranto, and Venice, on the occasion of the 15th edition of the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (T-RSS). The final stop will be Trieste, on the occasion of the Barcolana, the world's largest sailing regatta with over 2,000 boats, and the arrival of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Veloce, the longest sailing regatta in the Mediterranean.

Link to photos and video: https://shorturl.at/ICIcK

Amerigo Vespucci will be open to the public for onboard visits on July 5th, 6th and 7th

Information and opening hours available on www.tourvespucci.it/en

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Contacts:

Press office

press@tourvespucci.it