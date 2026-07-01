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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
4,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,60011:43
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 10:36 Uhr
134 Leser
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2026

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 30 June 2026, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one polling right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 241,778,306 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 359,886,894.

The above figure (359,886,894) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.