Personal Hour: PersonalHour Expands Manufacturing and Fulfillment Operations Across the United States

PersonalHour is a Pilates equipment and wellness technology company based in Dublin, Ohio. The company designs and manufactures home Pilates reformers, including the Janet Elite Plus, and provides fulfillment, delivery, and customer support services to buyers across the United States.

DUBLIN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / PersonalHour, a Pilates equipment and wellness technology company, has opened a dedicated manufacturing workshop for a walnut-wood version of its Janet Elite Plus Pilates reformer and expanded its fulfillment operations to serve customers in 16 states.

The walnut workshop and the fulfillment expansion are intended to address two areas the company has identified as priorities: product construction and delivery times for large equipment shipped to customers' homes.

"A Pilates reformer is not just a product, it is something customers live with for years," said Nadia Yacoub, founder and CEO of PersonalHour. "Our goal with this expansion is to improve both the construction of the Janet Elite Plus and the experience customers have getting it into their homes."

The Janet Elite Plus, named after Yacoub's mother, was introduced as a home Pilates reformer designed to replicate the experience of studio-quality equipment. The new workshop focuses on walnut wood construction, an option intended to expand the line's material offerings.

According to the company, the workshop's scope includes wood selection and finishing, visual consistency in craftsmanship, additional aesthetic options, and quality inspections during production.

PersonalHour has also expanded its fulfillment operations to cover 16 states, a move the company says is intended to shorten delivery timelines and improve inventory availability in those markets.

The company said the expansion is part of a broader effort to position inventory closer to customers and to address common industry challenges such as long delivery windows and freight coordination for oversized shipments.

Shipping times, communication during delivery, and support after a reformer arrives," Nadia Yacoub said. "Those are areas where customers have told us experience matters as much as the equipment itself."

The announcements come as demand for home Pilates equipment has grown in the United States, with some consumers seeking alternatives to studio memberships. PersonalHour expects to share additional updates related to product development and operations later in 2026.

About PersonalHour

PersonalHour is a Pilates equipment and wellness technology company based in Dublin, Ohio. The company designs and manufactures home Pilates reformers, including the Janet Elite Plus, and provides fulfillment, delivery, and customer support services to buyers across the United States. PersonalHour also operates an online platform offering Pilates-related educational content and resources.

Media Contact

Organization: Personal Hour

Contact Person Name: Joseph Shomali

Website: https://personalhour.com/

Email: info@personalhour.com

City: Columbus

State: Ohio

Country: United States

SOURCE: Personal Hour

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/personalhour-expands-manufacturing-and-fulfillment-operations-acr-1185006