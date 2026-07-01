Haleon, a consumer health company solely focused on better everyday health, today announces a new five-year collaboration with Microsoft to scale digital, data and AI capabilities across the business and accelerate delivery of its global Win as One strategy.

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The new agreement builds on Haleon's existing use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and further supports the wider adoption of AI-powered tools across the business, helping teams automate routine tasks, collaborate more effectively and focus on higher-value work. Importantly, it will also further strengthen Haleon's digital and AI-enabled infrastructure through further adoption of Microsoft's agentic AI, security and identity capabilities, helping the company to scale AI securely and responsibly.

Haleon and Microsoft will co-create high-impact AI use cases which deliver value across multiple critical functions, from consumer insights and innovation to supply chain and commercial execution. This will ultimately enable Haleon to deliver better everyday health to consumers globally, for example, through faster scientific research and clinical content development, enhanced marketing content creation and personalisation, and improved forecasting and decision-making across the business.

By harnessing advanced AI capabilities, Haleon will gain deeper insights into evolving consumer needs, drive product innovation at pace, and streamline operations from supply chain through to commercial execution. This will enable Haleon to meet rising consumer demand more quickly, offer personalised health products, and ensure its trusted, science-backed brands are available in the right place, at the right time, to millions more people globally. In turn, this will support Haleon's global ambitions of reaching one billion more consumers by 2030 and delivering industry-leading shareholder returns.

Claire Dickson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Haleon, said: "This collaboration marks a major step forward in how we use digital, data and AI to deliver our global strategy driving growth, improving productivity and building a more agile, performance-focused culture. We're already embedding AI capabilities across the business, delivering measurable results and efficiencies in areas including consumer insights, marketing, R&D and supply chain. By combining Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities with Haleon's deep consumer health expertise, we're accelerating our AI progress simplifying how we work, unlocking more value from our data, accelerating innovation and helping our teams make faster, smarter decisions to benefit our consumers."

Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK Ireland, said: "Haleon is moving with real pace and purpose on its AI journey, using Microsoft cloud and AI capabilities to turn ambition into impact across the entire organisation. From consumer insights and marketing to R&D, supply chain and decision-making, Haleon is already showing how AI can help teams work smarter, innovate faster and deliver meaningful benefits for consumers. We're proud to support Haleon as it scales AI securely and responsibly, helping the company unlock more value from its data and accelerate its mission to deliver better everyday health to millions more people around the world."

By using Microsoft Azure as its core cloud platform and Microsoft Copilot as part of its enterprise AI foundations, Haleon will benefit from scalable infrastructure, advanced analytics and Microsoft's enterprise-grade security capabilities. This includes strengthened identity, governance and threat protection to help safeguard data, systems and AI-powered workflows as Haleon deploys AI responsibly, safely and at scale.

The agreement supports Haleon's ambition to build an AI-powered, decision-intelligent enterprise, where data and insights flow seamlessly to enable faster, smarter, more consumer-centric decisions. This includes advancing next-generation agentic AI capabilities, to allow Haleon's digital and technology teams to manage, govern and secure intelligent digital agents. These agents will work alongside Haleon's teams to help them spot opportunities earlier, respond more quickly, and deliver better outcomes for consumers, customers and health professionals.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Our people, our brands, our research, our investment and our innovation are aimed at improving the everyday health of consumers. Our product portfolio spans six major categories Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Our superior brands such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren are trusted by more than one billion consumers and are recommended by health professionals around the world. For more information, please visit www.haleon.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts: Haleon: Gemma Thomas: gemma.x.thomas@haleon.com



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