Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
01 July 2026
Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62
Annual Report and Financial Statements
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
Artesian Finance II PLC.FS - 31-03-2026.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance II Plc
4th Floor, 140 Aldersgate Street,
London,
United Kingdom,
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexfs.com