Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2026

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

Artesian Finance II PLC.FS - 31-03-2026.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc

4th Floor, 140 Aldersgate Street,

London,

United Kingdom,

EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexfs.com