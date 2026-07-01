TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2026

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78).

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 June 2026 2026 consisted of the following:

356,606,026 ordinary shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2026 was therefore 356,606,026.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.



For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited :

Dolly Dadzie

+44 (0)1481 745000



About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.