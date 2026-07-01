Spanish utility Iberdrola and UK-based energy company bp have completed the construction phase of a 25 MW green hydrogen plant at bp's Castellón refinery in Spain, developed through their joint venture Castellón Green Hydrogen. The partners have now begun commissioning tests at the facility.The companies expect the plant to start producing green hydrogen before the end of this year and to become the largest operational green hydrogen facility in Spain by 2026.The installation comprises five 5 MW containerized proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser modules supplied by US-based Plug Power, ...

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