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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 11:36 Uhr
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The London Foundation for Banking and Finance: UK Financial Capability Awards spotlight five standout programmes improving money skills nationwide

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Programmes helping people build essential money skills have been recognised at the 2026 UK Gala Awards for Financial Capability. The awards were hosted by the London Foundation for Banking & Finance in partnership with the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards on 30 June and held at the Guildhall in the City of London.

This year's winners reflect a range of approaches to improving financial capability, including primary school financial education, AI-powered money guidance, a national savings campaign, blockchain-enabled learning, and gamified financial education tools.

Award winners:

  • Best fintech project: Munny Group - eM: Your AI-Powered Money Coach
  • Best adult education project: UK Savings Week - Building Societies Association
  • Best blockchain education project: realXeducation - Digit Labs Limited
  • Best content creation: 2mins - Microfact / Emily Boxall
  • Best school-age education project: Year Six Dividend - City Pay it Forward

Research from LFBF and Leeds Building Society, 'A Nation of Investors: The Indispensable Role of Savings' highlights gaps in financial capability across the UK. The research, carried out among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 people shows that: while 59% of people say they feel confident managing their money, only 26% were able to answer the report's financial capability questions correctly.

Shelley Doorey Williams, Chief Executive of the London Foundation for Banking & Finance, said: "The UK Awards for Financial Capability recognise organisations who are turning concern about financial capability into practical, positive action. As financial decisions become more complex, building money skills cannot be left to one part of society alone. It requires collaboration between financial organisations, individuals, charities, policymakers and tech companies. This year's winners give us reasons to be hopeful in an often challenging and rapidly changing world. We are grateful to support from HSBC and the City of London Corporation to help make the awards happen."

Michael Gilmore, Co-Founder of the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards, said: "These five award winners are tackling real financial challenges in ways that are practical, accessible and designed around people's lives. From helping employees manage debt to giving children and young people stronger foundations, they show that effective financial education is not abstract; it helps people take action, build confidence and make better decisions."

The event brought together more than 100 leaders from financial services, education, regulation, charities and social impact organisations to share ideas, celebrate progress and strengthen collective action.

www.lfbf.org.uk/uk-financial-capability-awards-spotlight-five-standout-programmes-improving-money-skills-nationwide/

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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