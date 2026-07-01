Lenny's Holdings, LLC: Lennys Grill & Subs Launches Veteran Franchise Program to Support Military Veterans in Business Ownership

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Lennys Grill & Subs is proud to announce the launch of its new Veteran Franchise Program, designed to provide military veterans with a more accessible path to franchise ownership while recognizing the leadership, discipline, and commitment forged through military service.

The program offers qualified veterans a reduced initial franchise fee of $10,000 and a reduced royalty rate of 3% during their first year of operation. Additionally, veterans who open their restaurant within twelve months of signing their Franchise Agreement may be eligible to receive a reimbursement of their $10,000 franchise fee after successfully completing their first year of operation and meeting program requirements.

"We believe veterans possess many of the qualities that make exceptional franchise owners," said Matt Cook, Chief Operating Officer for Lennys Grill & Subs. "Their ability to lead teams, follow systems, overcome challenges, and serve their communities aligns naturally with the values that have helped Lennys grow for nearly three decades."

The Veteran Franchise Program is available to qualified veterans or ownership groups in which a military veteran holds at least a 51% ownership interest, provide documentation demonstrating an honorable discharge from the United States military and satisfy the brand's franchise qualification requirements.

For Lennys, the program represents more than a franchise incentive. It reflects the company's commitment to creating meaningful business opportunities for veterans seeking a transition from military service into entrepreneurship.

"We understand that many veterans are looking for their next mission after serving our country," Cook added. "Veterans have long demonstrated the resilience, work ethic, and leadership qualities that translate naturally to franchise ownership. Our goal is to provide a proven business model, ongoing support, and an opportunity where they can continue building something meaningful for themselves, their families, and the communities they serve."

Chris Alford, Lennys Franchisee and Military Veteran, believes the program reflects the same opportunity he found through franchise ownership.

"Military service taught me the importance of leadership, discipline, and accountability. When I began exploring business ownership, I wanted an opportunity that allowed me to continue leading others, serving my community, and making an impact. Lennys provided a proven business model and a support team that helped me transition into business ownership with confidence. I'm excited to see the brand launching a Veteran Franchise Program because I know firsthand how valuable an opportunity like this can be for veterans looking to build their next chapter."

Founded in 1998, Lennys Grill & Subs has built its reputation on serving oversized deli-fresh sandwiches, authentic Philly cheesesteaks, and exceptional guest service. With franchise opportunities available across the United States, the brand continues to seek passionate entrepreneurs interested in growing with a proven concept.

Veterans interested in learning more about franchise ownership opportunities with Lennys Grill & Subs can visit www.lennysfranchise.com/veteran-franchise-program/ or contact the Franchise Development team directly.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Founded in Memphis, Tenn., in 1998, Lennys Grill & Subs has been serving guests for more than three decades with freshly sliced meats and cheeses, authentic Philly cheesesteaks, and quality ingredients. Through a commitment to exceptional service and franchisee support, Lennys continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the neighborhood values that have defined the brand since its founding. Visit www.lennys.com for more information.

Media Contact

Dan Moran

Senior Manager of Franchise Development

Lennys Grill & Subs

dmoran@lennys.com

www.lennysfranchise.com

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SOURCE: Lenny's Holdings, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lennys-grill-and-subs-launches-veteran-franchise-program-to-support-mili-1184796