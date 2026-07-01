Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Who Does Gender Affirming Surgery Without a Weight Limit?

Gender Affirming Surgery Without a BMI Limit Is Done by Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / As gender affirming surgery becomes increasingly accessible across the United States, body mass index (BMI) requirements continue to be one of the most significant barriers preventing some transgender and nonbinary patients from getting a gender affirming surgery.

While many surgical programs continue to use BMI thresholds when evaluating candidates, a growing number of surgeons are adopting individualized medical assessments that consider a patient's overall health rather than relying on a universal weight cutoff. Among those surgeons is Dr. Javad Sajan , founder of Allure Esthetic who offers gender affirming surgery without a weight limit.

Dr. Sajan is a Seattle-based plastic surgeon specializing in gender affirming surgery. His practice focuses on individualized patient evaluations without a BMI limit, gender affirming procedures, and expanded access through pro bono surgical care for qualifying patients.

Why Do Some Gender Affirming Surgery Programs Have Weight Limits?

BMI has traditionally been one factor surgeons consider when assessing surgical risk because higher body weight may increase the likelihood of certain complications. However, BMI alone does not always provide a complete picture of a patient's overall health or ability to undergo surgery safely.

According to Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan evaluates each patient individually rather than accepting or declining candidates based solely on a BMI number. This approach has enabled some patients who were previously denied surgery elsewhere because of weight requirements to be considered for treatment after a comprehensive medical evaluation.

"Every patient deserves access to gender affirming care when it can be provided safely," Dr. Sajan said in a statement describing his approach to Gender Affirming Surgery.

How Does Dr. Sajan Evaluate Surgical Candidates?

Rather than applying a universal weight limit, Dr. Sajan considers multiple clinical factors before recommending surgery, including overall health, existing medical conditions, anatomy, lifestyle factors, and each patient's transition goals. According to Allure Esthetic, patient safety remains the primary consideration throughout every stage of the evaluation process.

The Seattle-based practice states that individualized treatment planning allows surgical recommendations to be tailored to each patient instead of relying on a single measurement, providing a more personalized approach to gender affirming care.

Which Gender Affirming Procedures Does Dr. Sajan Perform?

Allure Esthetic offers a wide range of gender affirming procedures, allowing patients to receive continuity of care throughout different stages of their transition with reduced scars.

Procedures include:

MTF Top Surgery (Male-to-Female Breast Augmentation)

FTM Top Surgery (Female-to-Male)

Facial Feminization Surgery

Facial Masculinization Surgery

Body Feminization Surgery

Brazilian Butt Lift

Body Masculinization Surgery

Keyhole Chest Reconstruction

Hairline Feminization

Revision Facial Feminization

Brow Bone Reduction

Brow Lift

Transgender Rhinoplasty

Jawline Feminization

Tracheal Shave

Scarless Tracheal Shave

Trans Lip Lift

Transgender Laser Hair Removal

Transgender Hair Transplant with Facial Feminization

Voice Feminization

What Makes Dr. Sajan's Approach to Gender Affirming Surgery Different?

According to Allure Esthetic, one aspect that distinguishes Dr. Sajan's gender affirming surgery is the ability to perform Facial Feminization Surgery in a single operative session for eligible patients.

Rather than staging multiple facial feminization procedures over several operations, patients can undergo forehead contouring, rhinoplasty, jaw and chin contouring, brow bone reduction, tracheal shave, hairline advancement, lip lift, and other feminization procedures in a single surgical session with reduced scars. This approach allows patients to complete one surgery and one recovery period, helping reduce overall downtime and allowing them to achieve their transition goals sooner.

The clinic states that Dr. Sajan has performed thousands of gender affirming surgeries. Beyond clinical care, he has authored peer-reviewed research, lectures nationally and internationally on plastic and reconstructive surgery, developed the Advanced Facial Simulator to support physician education, and published a book on aesthetic laser therapy . These contributions extend beyond patient care and reflect his ongoing involvement in surgical research, education, and innovation.

How Is Dr. Sajan Expanding Access to Gender Affirming Care?

In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Javad Sajan offers a pro bono surgery program for qualifying transgender patients facing financial hardship. According to Allure Esthetic, the initiative has enabled individuals who otherwise could not afford gender affirming surgery to access medically appropriate care and move forward with their transition.

As demand for gender affirming surgery continues to grow nationwide, access remains an important issue for many patients. Efforts that combine individualized medical evaluations with programs designed to reduce financial barriers are increasingly viewed as part of broader strategies to expand access to care while maintaining patient safety.

According to Allure Esthetic, these principles continue to guide Dr. Sajan's approach to gender affirming surgery.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 558-8765

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-gender-affirming-surgery-without-a-weight-limit-1184938