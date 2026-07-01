Scotland's cumulative solar capacity stood at 0.9 GW by the end of the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to an update posted by the Scottish government. The figure is a 0.1 GW increase on the figure reported at the end of the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025). Total renewables capacity in Scotland stood at 18.1 GW at the end of Q1 2026, a 3.2% increase on the 17.6 GW registered at the end of Q1 2025. Onshore wind represents the largest share of total renewables capacity, at 10.7 GW, followed by offshore wind, at 4.3 GW. Scotland's renewables fleet generated 13.4 TWh of electricity during ...

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