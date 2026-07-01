Urteste S.A. Receives U.S. Patent for the Panuri Test



Gdansk, Poland - 01 July 2026 - Urteste S.A. (Warsaw Stock Exchange: URT), a company developing innovative technology for the detection of cancer based on urine samples, has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an invention developed as part of the Panuri project - "Diagnostic marker for pancreatic cancer." Panuri, developed as a non-invasive test for detecting pancreatic cancer, is Urteste's most advanced and high-priority project.

The Panuri test is also protected by patents in Poland, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, and South Korea. The company is also pursuing patent applications in other key international markets.

"Obtaining a patent in the U.S. is another significant step in building the value of the Panuri project. The United States is the world's largest market for in vitro diagnostics, which is why effective intellectual property protection is crucial both for the project's further development and for discussions with potential strategic partners. It also confirms the global innovation of our technology for detecting cancer based on a urine sample. Furthermore, we plan to seek patent protection for additional components of the Panuri test, which will expand the scope of protection and extend its duration. We have the world's broadest portfolio of prototype oncological diagnostic tests based on urine sample analysis, and we are consistently implementing a strategy aimed at their commercialization" - says Grzegorz Stefanski, co-founder and CEO of Urteste S.A.

On June 10, Urteste announced that the Panuri test had been administered to the first participant in a clinical trial conducted in Europe. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the effectiveness of the Panuri test in detecting pancreatic cancer, and the primary endpoints include the test's sensitivity and specificity. Pancreatic cancer is among the most late-stage cancers and has one of the worst prognoses of all cancers. The trial is being conducted in Poland, Hungary, and Italy. Ultimately, it will involve 30 centers in these countries. Samples from 550 participants will be subjected to statistical analysis.

The company expects to receive the results of the interim analysis in the fourth quarter of this year.

The study results will form part of the documentation used in the certification process for the IVD (in vitro diagnostic) medical device developed by Urteste in Europe. Furthermore, they may potentially supplement the clinical data obtained in a planned study in the U.S.

Urteste currently has 13 prototype diagnostic tests for cancers of the breast, brain, stomach, bile ducts, ovaries, bladder, endometrium, kidneys, colon, lungs, liver, pancreas, and prostate-which together account for nearly 70% of all cancer-related deaths worldwide.

The innovative technology developed by Urteste involves detecting cancers by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine using specific tests that cause a change in urine color intensity, which may indicate the presence of cancer.

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About Urteste:

Urteste specializes in developing innovative technology for the early detection of cancer. Urteste's motto is: Early cancer detection saves lives. The company's groundbreaking technology involves detecting cancers by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine. Urteste is developing diagnostic tests for more than a dozen of the most common types of cancer. The company's team consists of managers with extensive experience in leading companies in the medical industry and scientists specializing in proteolytic enzymes and peptide chemistry.

Media and Investor Contact:

Kamil Majcher

NewTech Comm

k.majcher@newtechcomm.pl