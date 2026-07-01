Yacht Club de Monaco: 250th Anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence

Tuiga (1909) and Viola (1908): two Yacht Club de Monaco legends in New York for an historic campaign along the East Coast of the United States

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just days ahead of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence, Tuiga (1909) and Viola (1908) are putting the final touches to their preparations in New York Harbor. Under the gaze of the Statue of Liberty, the two century-old yachts offer a striking contrast between the timeless elegance of their lines and the Manhattan skyline. This New York stopover marks the beginning of an exceptional campaign that will take the Yacht Club de Monaco's two ambassadors along the East Coast, as far as Newport, to meet several of the country's most prestigious nautical institutions.

Sailing on USA waters has a particular significance for Tuiga. Throughout her history, the gaff cutter has seen several great transatlantic sailing figures take the helm, among them Paul Cayard, seven-time world champion and major player in the America's Cup, as well as America's legendary Dennis Conner, four-time winner of the Auld Mug.

More than just an event, this American campaign reflects a long-standing relationship between the United States and the Yacht Club de Monaco and its President HSH Prince Albert II. Founded on a shared passion for competition and nautical innovation, these ties were notably illustrated in 1985 during the Monaco-New York, the first and only transatlantic race between the two cities. Won by Canadian Mike Burch, the race also saw the participation of Biotonus Monaco, a Monegasque crew led by YCM's Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri, who will also be present in New York for the festivities alongside a delegation of YCM members.

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For six days, New York and New Jersey Harbor will host what is expected to be the largest maritime gathering in the modern history of the United States. Nearly 50 Tall Ships representing around 20 nations will parade alongside more than 40 allied and American naval vessels, while an aerial display will bring together over 150 aircraft. Among the iconic vessels expected are Amerigo Vespucci from Italy, considered one of the most beautiful training ships in the world, as well as the South American three-masters Libertad from Argentina, Gloria from Colombia and Capitán Miranda from Uruguay, well known in the Principality having taken part in Monaco's 700th anniversary celebrations in 1997.

The first stage of Tuiga and Viola's US roadshow, the Monaco Challenge CUP saw Viola claim victory in a unique campaign that will take the two Yacht Club de Monaco ambassadors to Newport. Organised by the Manhattan Yacht Club, the friendly regatta brought together several East Coast yacht clubs and a German crew to celebrate the tradition of yachting ahead of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

Within this international fleet, Tuiga and Viola will have a special role to play. The two gaff cutters will escort La Belle Poule, the renowned topsail schooner of the French Navy built in 1932. Together they will sail in the International Parade of Sail, the major 4th of July nautical parade that will take the fleet from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge. Along the way they will sail pass 37 U.S. and allied naval vessels, anchored on the Hudson as part of an International Naval Review, the seventh in U.S. history.

This exceptional spectacle will be visible from more than 15 miles of waterfront open to the public. The International Aerial Review, featuring the Blue Angels, will extend this dialogue between sea and sky, before the 50th anniversary of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and Jersey City fireworks bring the day to a close.

A route through American yachting's heartlands

After New York, the two gaff cutters set sail to visit yacht clubs that have shaped the history of "US" sailing. With each port of call the programme alternates between meeting institutions, and classic yacht gatherings and regattas, giving Viola in particular an opportunity to race against the finest yachts on the American circuit. The itinerary will take them to Manhattan, Larchmont, Indian Harbor, Seawanhaka, Devon and the Montauk Yacht Club.

During the 2026 Race Week organised by the New York Yacht Club the tour continues in Newport, the historic capital of American yachting and setting for some of the greatest moments in international sailing. It will conclude for Tuiga in Nantucket, whose yacht club embodies the nautical elegance of the East Coast, with Viola continuing until early September, participating in New England classic regattas as an ambassador for YCM. From club to club, this route will retrace a unique journey through American maritime heritage from its nautical traditions to top-tier regattas.

In a world where technology is transforming boats and how they operate, Tuiga and Viola are a reminder that performance also depends on the quality of the hull, the precision of its rigging, commitment of the crew and the expertise of all those who maintain these exceptional boats. These values are dear to the YCM which celebrates them every two years at Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe (18th edition: 8-11 September 2027).

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42593c03-c44f-4210-a8ed-f633f66de8cb