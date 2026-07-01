ChIQ becomes the second FDA-approved product from Croma's saypha portfolio in the U.S., expanding treatment options for facial volume restoration.

Wrapping up the first half of 2026 with another important milestone, Croma-Pharma announces the FDA approval of Obagi saypha ChIQ in the United States.

Obagi saypha ChIQ injectable hyaluronic acid gel is approved for cheek augmentation and correction of midface contour deficiencies in adults over the age of 21. Developed and manufactured by Croma-Pharma and commercialized by Obagi Medical, a Waldencast company, in the U.S., ChIQ follows the approval of Obagi saypha MagIQ in September 2025 and further broadens the availability of Croma's injectable aesthetic solutions in the United States.

As demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments continues to grow, the approval broadens the range of treatment options available to healthcare professionals and patients seeking safe and natural-looking aesthetic outcomes.

"With the approval of ChIQ, we continue to strengthen the presence of our saypha portfolio in the United States," said Andreas Prinz, Chief Executive Officer of Croma-Pharma GmbH. "As the second FDA-approved product from our portfolio, ChIQ reflects our long-standing commitment to scientific excellence, product quality and meaningful innovation in aesthetic medicine."

For nearly five decades, Croma-Pharma has combined scientific expertise with manufacturing excellence across a range of medical applications. Building on its roots in ophthalmology and longstanding experience with hyaluronic acid technologies, the company has produced more than 130 million syringes at its Austrian manufacturing facilities and continues to drive innovation in minimally invasive medicine.

Michel Brousset, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Waldencast, added: "Obagi saypha ChIQ is a meaningful addition to our integrated aesthetic portfolio, giving practitioners and patients more ways to achieve end-to-end skin transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes. This approval further strengthens our ability to address evolving patient needs through science-backed aesthetic solutions."

The approval of Obagi saypha ChIQ further strengthens the partnership between Croma-Pharma and Obagi Medical and expands access to evidence-based aesthetic treatment options in the United States.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

CROMA-PHARMA is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma-Pharma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma-Pharma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster, skincare, as well as autologous PRP I Fluid-PRF medical device. With this full-face approach, Croma-Pharma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. In 2026, the company surpassed 130 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading HA manufacturers. Building on its heritage in orthopedics and ophthalmology, Croma-Pharma is re-entering the orthopedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024¹, Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

¹Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline's 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701248638/en/

Contacts:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Telefon: +43 676 846 868 494

E-Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com