Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

PDMR Notification

The Company announces that Howard Pearce, Non-Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ( "PDMR"), on 30 June 2026, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 189.196 pence per share.

In total Howard Pearce will have an interest in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.06% per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Howard Pearce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc b) LEI 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code GB00BMZR7XXX b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 189.196 pence per share 5,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 5,000 - Price Total price £9,459.80 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

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