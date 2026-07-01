Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - PDMR Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
1 July 2026
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
PDMR Notification
The Company announces that Howard Pearce, Non-Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ( "PDMR"), on 30 June 2026, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 189.196 pence per share.
In total Howard Pearce will have an interest in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.06% per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.
PDMR Notification Form:
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Howard Pearce
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
b)
LEI
254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
GB00BMZR7XXX
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
189.196 pence per share
5,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
5,000
- Price
Total price £9,459.80
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
END
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011