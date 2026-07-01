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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 12:54 Uhr
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Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - PDMR Notification

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

PDMR Notification

The Company announces that Howard Pearce, Non-Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ( "PDMR"), on 30 June 2026, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 189.196 pence per share.

In total Howard Pearce will have an interest in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.06% per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Howard Pearce

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

b)

LEI

254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares 1 pence each

Identification code

GB00BMZR7XXX

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

189.196 pence per share

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

5,000

- Price

Total price £9,459.80

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.