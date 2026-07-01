Permanent free tier includes weekly vulnerability scans, cloud security posture checks, container image scanning, attack surface monitoring, cyber hygiene reporting and access to AI pentesting agents

Closes the gap left by enterprise tools that demand too much and starter products that lean teams have outgrown

Allows practitioners to adopt best in class tooling for free, prove value and only invest when needing to scale across the estate

Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced the launch of its Free plan, providing security, IT, and DevOps teams ongoing access to professional-grade vulnerability management, cloud security, and attack surface management at no cost.

Smaller organizations face the same threats as Fortune 500 companies, but without the budgets and headcount to match. Mid-sized businesses appear in breach headlines week after week, yet many still lack access to the tooling that would help them stay ahead. Compounding the problem, lean teams often juggle a patchwork of disconnected security products that exacerbate alert fatigue and leave critical exposures unnoticed.

Security Tools Ignore Lean, Mid-Market Teams

Intruder's Security Middle Child research found that 46% of midmarket security teams say enterprise platforms assume more staff, budget, or complexity than they can support. Another 29% say tools built for smaller businesses no longer meet their needs. Teams are caught in a gap the vendor market has largely ignored.

Intruder's Free plan closes that gap with permanent access to professional-grade coverage. It's built for businesses with small attack surfaces, or practitioners responsible for a small portion of a bigger attack surface, freeing lean teams to focus on fixing what attackers are most likely to exploit. The Free plan also removes the single biggest barrier to adoption of appropriate security tooling for small and medium sized organizations: cost.

"Security and IT teams at small and medium-sized businesses face the same risks as their enterprise counterparts, but they've been priced out of the tools that would actually help them avoid breaches," said Chris Wallis, CEO and founder of Intruder. "We built Intruder to enable security for the 99%, and our Free plan is the logical extension of that commitment. Intruder benefits from using open source software as part of our offering. Offering a free plan allows us to give back to the security community, which shouldn't need a six-figure security budget and 10-person team to stay secure."

De-Risking Technology Procurement

Small and scaling businesses carry real exposure but often lack the budget for professional tooling, leaving them to rely on manual processes, patchwork solutions or no tooling at all. And even when teams identify a product they want to buy, lengthy procurement cycles and six figure price tags slow them down further.

Intruder's Free plan lets security practitioners prove value through improved risk visibility, always-on monitoring, and reduced time to remediation before scaling coverage and moving to a paid plan. They can connect a target, integrate a cloud environment and surface real exposures in their environment the same day.

Features of Intruder's Free Plan

Intruder's Free plan gives teams real coverage across their digital estate. Key features include:

Vulnerability management: Weekly scheduled scans for up to 5 external targets

Weekly scheduled scans for up to 5 external targets Cloud security posture management: Weekly misconfiguration checks across one cloud environment (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)

Weekly misconfiguration checks across one cloud environment (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud) Container image scanning: Weekly scans for 2 container images

Weekly scans for 2 container images Attack surface monitoring: Continuous change monitoring on ports 80 and 443

Continuous change monitoring on ports 80 and 443 Remediation validation: Unlimited remediation scans to validate fixes

Unlimited remediation scans to validate fixes Cyber hygiene score: A baseline score to track security posture over time

A baseline score to track security posture over time AI pentesting: 1 automated investigation credit per month

1 automated investigation credit per month Team access: Support for up to 3 users

Intruder's Free plan is available now at intruder.io.

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying AI penetration testing, attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io and get real-time threat intelligence at https://cvemon.intruder.io

FAQs

What features are included in Intruder's Free plan?

Intruder's Free plan includes weekly scheduled vulnerability scans for up to 5 external targets, cloud security posture management checks for one cloud environment, container image scanning for 2 container images, attack surface monitoring on ports 80 and 443, unlimited remediation scans, a cyber hygiene score, one AI pentesting credit and support for up to 3 users.

How does Intruders Free plan differ from a typical trial?

Unlike time-limited trials, Intruder's Free plan offers permanent access to vulnerability management, cloud security posture checks, attack surface monitoring and container image scanning for small attack surfaces. Practitioners can use it indefinitely to monitor their own environment or to evaluate Intruder before moving to a paid plan.

Why do lean and small security teams benefit from a free plan?

Small and scaling teams have often been stuck choosing between enterprise tools that are too complex and expensive, or basic tools they've outgrown. Intruder's Free plan addresses this gap by providing professional-grade security that gives lean teams and teams of one time back to focus on fixing security issues and protecting their environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701727190/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Treble

Katie Anne Hayes

intruder@treblepr.com