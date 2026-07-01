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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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BIGO Ads Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award -- The Sammy

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads, a deep learning-based advertising platform under JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY), has been named a winner of the 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award, The Sammy by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. BIGO Ads earned recognition in the Growth Catalyst / Advertising Technology category.

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards honor the organizations, campaigns, teams, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"The 2026 Sammy winners are not just great marketers, they are accountable ones. What set this year's honorees apart was their ability to connect strategy to outcomes and show exactly what moved the needle. BIGO Ads is a strong example of that standard in action." said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

BIGO Ads was recognized for its AI-driven full-funnel growth system, which combines deep learning-based user acquisition, real-time in-app bidding, and hands-on optimization to help advertisers and developers pursue profitable growth. The platform stood out for connecting acquisition efficiency and monetization performance into a more accountable, ROI-focused advertising model.

"This recognition is a meaningful validation of BIGO Ads' commitment to building advertising technology that delivers measurable business value. As the industry moves toward more accountable and ROI-driven growth, we will continue to strengthen our AI-powered optimization, monetization intelligence, and platform capabilities to help advertisers and developers grow more efficiently and sustainably," said Eden Liu, Head of Global Business, BIGO Ads.

About BIGO Ads

As a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform for advertising and monetization under JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY), BIGO Ads leverages full-stack AI capabilities, mature oCPC and ROAS bidding models, and cutting-edge in-app bidding technology to empower global clients to achieve efficient user growth and maximize advertising revenue.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bigo-ads-recognized-by-business-intelligence-group-with-2026-sales-and-marketing-excellence-award--the-sammy-302815602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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