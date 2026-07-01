The acquisition consolidates its pan-European footprint, by expanding in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as creating opportunities to expand in other international wealth centres. The investment enhances Objectway's core-to-digital banking capabilities and strengthens its end-to-end offering for private banks and their cross-border wealth business.

Key takeaways

Objectway strengthens its positioning in Switzerland and in key international cross-border wealth management hubs.

The acquisition enhances Objectway's end-to-end private banking proposition for mid-sized to large institutions, leveraging core banking expertise and scalable digital solutions.

Objectway extends international operational footprint across Switzerland, Singapore and Tunisia, accelerating its growth strategy and reinforcing its ability to support banks facing cross-border expansion, consolidation, regulatory pressure and increasing operational complexity.

Objectway, a global wealthtech partner for banking, wealth and asset management firms, today announced the acquisition from FNZ of their Swiss private banking technology business FNZ Switzerland SA (formerly operating as New Access). The business will now be operated under the Objectway Switzerland brand.

Objectway welcomes a team of over 160 professionals, bringing their expertise and professionalism honed in developing innovative, award-winning solutions for over 40 private banks.

The acquisition is a significant step in Objectway's growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in key international wealth hubs such as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco and the Bahamas, where the newly joined business already serves both domestic and international cross-border clients. The agreement further expands Objectway's scalable core-to-digital capabilities supporting end-to-end private banking operations, while leveraging an international team and operational footprint across Switzerland, Singapore and Tunisia and includes ongoing collaboration with FNZ on several joint client initiatives.

Private banks are operating in a market environment shaped by consolidation, rising operational complexity, legacy constraints and increasing regulatory expectations. As institutions pursue growth and scale, technology has become a critical enabler to support long-term competitiveness, by standardising core banking platforms and adopting modular, integrated core-to-digital architectures to de-risk transformation initiatives and lay the foundation for future growth.

This latest addition enhances Objectway's proposition for mid-sized to large private banks, combining a unified relationship management and digital banking solution, offering a 360° client view across advisory, portfolio, transactional and communication activities, with comprehensive front-to-back banking capabilities.

This further strengthens Objectway's ability to support private banks operating in offshore and cross-border environments, across multiple jurisdictions and increasingly complex regulatory settings.

"We are delighted to welcome a highly experienced and talented team to Objectway. Their expertise, international presence and strong customer relationships will contribute significantly to our future growth and innovation journey," said Luigi Marciano, Founder and Group CEO of Objectway"We are committed to ensuring continuity for the clients who have built long-standing and trusted relationships with our newly joined team, supporting them in their growth journey as we have always done with our customers across the Group. This agreement significantly strengthens our position across leading wealth management markets and cross-border financial hubs in continental Europe, while opening up new opportunities across the broader regional and international market, further accelerating our growth trajectory."

Vincent Jeunet, who has been in charge of FNZ Group's Swiss operations, will continue to lead the business, taking on the role of CEO Switzerland to ensure continuity for employees, clients and partners, while supporting the next phase of growth and integration within Objectway.

Vincent Jeunet, CEO of Objectway Switzerland said: "Joining Objectway represents an exciting new chapter for our people and our clients. I am delighted to continue leading the business that teams have helped to grow over the years, and to do so as part of the wider Objectway Group, while continuing our collaboration with FNZ on a number of joint client initiatives. As part of Objectway, we share a vision of innovation, long-term client partnerships, and the evolution of banking technology. This creates new opportunities for us to grow more quickly, expand our capabilities, and continue to serve our customers with the expertise, continuity, and commitment they expect from us. Our shared clients, and the wider private banking customer base, will benefit from Objectway's significant investment capacity and proven track record in the private banking sector. Together, we recognise significant potential to generate new business opportunities across complementary market segments and client tiers."

Advisors to Objectway on the transaction included Deloitte for commercial and technical due diligence, and Giovannelli e Associati as the legal advisor. FNZ was advised by Prager Dreifuss as its legal advisor. Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank, acted as sole financial advisor to FNZ.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Objectway

For over 35 years, Objectway has been a trusted partner to banking, asset and wealth management firms, delivering scalable solutions that drive performance and empower the entire value chain

As a full-service provider, Objectway seamlessly integrates across business operations and service models, guiding clients through their transformation journey with highly configurable solutions

The flexible solution design adapts to both global and regional structures, enabling scalable growth across customers, geographies, and the entire value chain.

As a global TOP-100 FinTech provider (IDC FinTech Rankings), Objectway admins over €1 trillion of assets and supports more than 100,000 investment professionals (financial advisors, private bankers, relationship managers) to manage over €700 billion AUM for more than 5 million investors.

The firm's growth strategy, driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, has propelled the company to €130 million in revenue (FY 2025).

Objectway serves 250+ leading banks, wealth managers, asset managers, and insurers across EMEA and Canada.

With a global presence and a team of 850+ business and technology professionals, Objectway operates from offices in Italy, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, UAE, and Canada.

objectway.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630996486/en/

Contacts:

Chiara Giudici

+393938229579

chiara.giudici@objectway.com