Bad Wimpfen (ots) -Lidl in Deutschland sorgt für einen besonders aufgeweckten Start in den Juli. Nachdem der Lebensmitteleinzelhändler erst kürzlich als erster die Preise für Markenkaffee spürbar reduziert hatte, gibt Lidl in Deutschland nun auch bei seinen beliebten Eigenmarken "Bellarom" und "Fairglobe" Preisvorteile direkt an die Kunden weiter.Bei den derzeit heißen Temperaturen braucht es dabei nicht immer nur kalte Erfrischungsgetränke, auch Kaffee kann als perfektes Sommergetränk dienen: Ein erfrischender Eiskaffee, zubereitet mit Espresso, Eiswürfeln und kalter Milch, sorgt für die perfekte Abkühlung und ist gleichzeitig der ideale Wachmacher für die Sommerzeit. Ob ganze Bohnen für den Kaffeevollautomaten, Kaffeepads für den schnellen Genuss oder die klassische Filterkaffee-Variante: Das gesamte Spektrum der Eigenmarken-Klassiker wird nun für die Kunden noch attraktiver. Ab sofort sind insgesamt 26 verschiedene Kaffee-Artikel im Preis gesenkt. Kaffee "Crema Gustoso RFA" wird dabei um 50 Cent günstiger und kostet ab sofort für die 1.000-Gramm-Packung nur noch 9,99 Euro. Auch Fans des schnellen Genusses profitieren, denn die Kaffeepads "Crema" in der 40er-Packung werden künftig für 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) erhältlich sein.Das dauerhaft preisgesenkte Kaffeesortiment steht den Kunden ab sofort bundesweit in allen über 3.250 Lidl-Filialen zur Verfügung. Denn wie immer gilt bei Lidl: Es gibt keine regionalen Preisunterschiede.Diese Kaffee-Artikel werden ab sofort deutschlandweit günstiger:- Bellarom Kaffeepads Crema 40er, 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Dolce ganze Bohne RFA, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Gustoso RFA, 1000 g, neu 9,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro- Bellarom Caffé Crema Classico RFA, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Café Crema ganze Bohne UTZ, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Espresso ganze Bohne UTZ, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Espresso Intenso ganze Bohnen, 1000 g, neu 9,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Gold 40er, 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Fein & Mild 40er, 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Entcoffeiniert 40er, 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Kräftig, 500 g, neu 4,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 8,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,79 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Mild & Fein UTZ, 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Entcoffeiniert, 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Gold UTZ, 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro- Bellarom Barista Espresso ganze Bohne Arabica, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Barista Crema ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta, 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Bio Kaffee ganze Bohne sortiert, 1000 g, neu 13,95 Euro (Grundpreis: 13,95 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 14,45 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Viola Espresso 20, 110 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 36,27 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Modena Lungo Decaf, 116 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Ristretto 20er RFA, 114 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Forte Lungo 20er, 114 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Gold Lungo 20er RFA, 116 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro- Bellarom Espressokapseln Ristretto XXL, 220 g, neu 6,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 31,77 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Gold Lungo XXL, 255,2 g, neu 6,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 27,39 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro- Fairglobe Bio Fairtrade Cafe del Mundo, 500 g, neu 7,45 Euro (Grundpreis: 14,90 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,75 Euro- Fairglobe Fairtrade Bio Kaffeepads Crema 40er, 288 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 16,63 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 EuroWeitere Informationen zu Lidl in Deutschland finden Sie hier (https://unternehmen.lidl.de/newsroom/boilerplate).Pressekontakt:Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co. KG · Corporate Media Relations07063/931 60 90 · presse@lidl.deOriginal-Content von: Lidl, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/58227/6306095