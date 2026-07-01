Strategic investment brings together two of football's leading agencies to create a new force in elite player representation

Unique Sports Group has made a strategic investment with leading French agency One Team Football, with the two businesses joining forces to launch Unique France.

The move brings together two of the most established football agencies in England and France, combining decades of experience, extensive international networks and a shared philosophy of developing and representing elite players throughout every stage of their careers.

The launch of Unique France marks another milestone in Unique Sports Group's international growth with an expanding global footprint that already includes operations in the UK, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Ivory Coast and the UAE.

The announcement comes at a time when the strength of the two businesses is already being demonstrated off the pitch. One Team client Jérémy Jacquet, in a transaction where Unique Sports Group worked alongside Michael Manuello and the French agency, officially becomes a Liverpool player today (1 July). Meanwhile, Unique also successfully concluded the transfer of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in May the two biggest moves in terms of transfer fees of the 2026 summer window so far.

Unique's client roster also includes three members of England's World Cup squad in Gordon, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson, as well as Maxence Lacroix who is representing France this summer underlining the calibre of talent across the group.

Rather than changing what has made either business successful, the launch of Unique France combines One Team's outstanding reputation and relationships within French football with Unique's international platform and Premier League expertise, creating new opportunities for players while strengthening both organisations' presence across Europe's most important football markets.

Will Salthouse, CEO and Founder, Unique Sports Group said:

"When Unique was formed, the ambition was always to build a business that could grow beyond the UK and become one of football's leading international agencies. By making a key investment with One Team and launching Unique France alongside Michael and his team it represents another significant step on that journey. France continues to produce some of the world's best talent and bringing together the strengths of both businesses creates an exciting platform for the future."

Steve Hitchen, Director of Football, Unique Sports Group said:

"I've known Michael and One Team for many years. They have built an outstanding reputation through their knowledge of the French market and their ability to identify and develop top players. Bringing our joint experience together through Unique France is hugely exciting, not only because of the quality of players already within each of our organisations, but because of what we can build together over the coming years. It's another example of how Unique has evolved, growing from a successful UK agency into a genuinely international football business."

Michael Manuello, Founder, One Team Football:

"This is an exciting new chapter for One Team. We have built a fantastic business in France and are proud of the players we represent. Joining forces with Unique in this venture gives us access to one of the strongest Premier League platforms in football, creating even more opportunities for our clients and allowing us to continue doing what we do best in France. We share the same values and long-term vision, and I'm excited about what we can achieve together through Unique France."

About Unique Sports Group

Unique Sports Group is a leading international football agency specialising in player representation, career management and strategic advisory services.

With over 15 years of experience across the professional game, Unique works closely with players at every stage of their careers-from academy development through to elite international football-providing long-term planning, contract negotiation and global career support.

The company operates across multiple key football markets including the UK, Germany, Spain and Asia, and continues to expand its international platform through strategic investments designed to support players in an increasingly global football landscape.

For more information, please visit www.uniquesg.com.

About One Team Football

Founded in 1996 by Michael Manuello and Pascal Floch, One Team Football has built a strong reputation for representing players across their entire careers, from first professional contracts through to elite-level football.

Based in France and deeply embedded in the domestic game, the agency has worked with a host of top-level players over nearly three decades, including Olivier Giroud, Jérémy Toulalan and Florent Sinama Pongolle, and continues to represent an emerging generation of talent including Jérémy Jacquet, Januel Belocian and Thérence Koudou.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701111692/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sam Bailey

Unique Sports Group

sam@uniquesg.com