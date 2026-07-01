Live Wildly Foundation: Florida's Wildlife Corridor Is Turning Five! Live Wildly Celebrates with a New Interactive Map Showing How Greater Conservation Inside the Corridor Can Bring Billions in Benefits

Nearly half-a-million acres of the Corridor's lands and waters have been protected since 2021 - but much more is needed

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / As the Florida Wildlife Corridor marks its fifth anniversary this month, a new interactive map developed by the Live Wildly Foundation details how greater protection of the Corridor can bring local communities billions of dollars in benefits from clean water supplies, disaster protection, working lands and wildlife conservation.

On July 1, 2021, state policy makers unanimously enacted the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in order to conserve "the green infrastructure that is the foundation of this state's economy and quality of life."

Over the past five years, nearly half-a-million acres of natural and working lands have been conserved inside the Corridor.

"Florida's Wildlife Corridor is serving as a national model, demonstrating how healthy lands and waters go hand-in-hand with healthy communities and a strong economy," said state Sen. Jason Brodeur, the original sponsor of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021. "Whether it's securing productive soils for crops, or keeping Florida's rivers clean and flowing for outdoor recreation, or protecting natural habitat for the Florida panther, the Wildlife Corridor is an essential part of what makes Florida so special."

But Live Wildly's new interactive map shows that much more can be done to support the Corridor and the communities who rely on it.

"The story of the Wildlife Corridor is still being written," said Meredith Budd, Deputy Director of the Live Wildly Foundation. "In just five years, the impact of the Corridor is already being felt by communities across Florida. But much more can - and must - be done to ensure future generations will continue to benefit from the Corridor's vibrant lands, waters and wildlife."

More than 8 million acres of "opportunity areas" - healthy lands and waters threatened by fragmentation and unsustainable development - lie within the Wildlife Corridor. Through the interactive map, users can identify opportunity areas such as:

More than 2 million acres of land that recharge aquifers that store and filter water

Some 3.4 million acres of floodplains that absorb and slow the spread of flood waters, helping shield communities for disasters

5 million acres of lakes, rivers and other surface water areas that support communities, wildlife, recreation and businesses

More than 5 million acres of farms, ranchlands, timberlands and other working lands.

Florida's Wildlife Corridor is a network of connected lands and waters that spans 18 million acres from the Panhandle to the Everglades. It supports 114,000 jobs and generates $30 billion in annual revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture, forestry, and other industries. The Corridor also is home to nearly half of Florida's species - including manatees, Gopher tortoise, Burrowing Owl, and the Florida panther.

But these lands and waters face growing threats as Florida continues to welcome new residents and experience rapid development. At the current rate of development, nearly 7 million acres of Florida's rural and natural lands - equivalent to the size of Vermont - could disappear over the next 30 years.

"The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act was landmark legislation that reignited conservation efforts in our state. Five years later, we're celebrating not only what this historic achievement made possible, but also the extraordinary coalition of hundreds of partner organizations, landowners, policymakers, scientists and advocates who have come together around a shared vision for Florida's future," said Mallory Dimitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. "While there is still important work ahead, I'm confident we will continue building on this momentum until the Florida Wildlife Corridor is fully connected and protected for generations to come."

Florida Forever and the Rural & Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP) are two of Florida's premier programs that help protect the Wildlife Corridor and the many benefits it provides. In 2025 alone, the two programs supported the conservation of more than 100,000 acres within the Corridor. Since the Corridor's creation in 2021, the two programs have protected nearly half a million acres.

About Live Wildly

Live Wildly Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that connects people, knowledge, and resources to balance economy and ecology in Florida - advancing long-term conservation of Florida's lands and waters through the permanent protection of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Contact:

Meredith Budd

meredith@livewildly.com

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/floridas-wildlife-corridor-is-turning-five-live-wildly-celebrates-1184694