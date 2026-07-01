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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 13:58 Uhr
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The Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province: The 8th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province is about to inaugurate

JIXI, China, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scheduled for July 8-9, the 8th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province will be unveiled in Jixi City, a renowned eco-tourism destination. Centred on the theme of "Integration, Innovation, and Opportunity" and the guiding principles of simplicity, safety, and excellence, the conference aims to establish robust platforms for cultural-tourism exchange and cooperation, innovative applications, and consumption upgrading. It will provide a panoramic showcase of Heilongjiang's ecological beauty, industrial heritage, culinary delights, and sincere openness, further unlocking the potential of cultural and tourism consumption.

The autumn landscape of the Xingkai Lake embankment in Mishan, Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province (drone photo): The autumn landscape of the Xingkai Lake embankment in Mishan, Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province (drone photo)

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

During the conference, Jixi City will roll out a series of premium travel itineraries centred on three major themes: "Ignite the Games, Rock the Lakes", "Drive the Border, Embrace Wellness", and "Explore the Countryside, Learn Through Play". Concurrently, a wave of tourist-friendly benefits will be launched to provide comprehensive services, including dining discounts, guaranteed accommodations, free admission to scenic spots, and shopping deals, warmly inviting visitors from near and far to explore the beauty of Jixi.

Jiang Xingcheng, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province, noted that this year's conference features three highlights. First, driven by integration, it aims to build a new landscape for all-for-one tourism. Adhering to the principle of "shaping tourism with culture and showcasing culture through tourism", the province will promote the deep integration of culture and tourism with industry, agriculture, commerce, and sports. By leveraging the "Northeast China Football City League" events, it will innovatively launch a signature travel IP: "Travel with Sports Events".

Second, driven by innovation, it aims to activate new drivers for modern industrial growth. Breaking away from traditional conference models, the event will extensively apply digital and intelligent technologies. A smart culture and tourism exhibition zone will be set up at the main venue, showcasing cutting-edge applications such as "AI + tourism", metaverse immersive tours, and digital intangible cultural heritage experiences.

Third, serving as a bridge for opportunities, it will build new platforms for open cooperation. By deeply integrating into the Belt and Road Initiative, the conference invites government and business representatives from 13 countries and regions to gather for the grand event, further enhancing the international influence of Heilongjiang's culture and tourism and expanding its global partnership network.

Source: Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province



Contact person: Ms. Huang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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