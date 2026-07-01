Scientist.com, the life sciences industry's leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and digital marketplace, and AGC Pharma Chemicals, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for small molecule API and HPAPI, announced today that AGC has successfully completed an onsite assessment of its new Barcelona facility using the VERIF.isupplier pre-assessment program.

The newly expanded Barcelona site strengthens AGC's position as a global leader in the development and commercialization of complex small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and highly potent APIs (HPAPIs). Designed for maximum flexibility, safety, and energy efficiency, the facility expands AGC's end-to-end capabilities from gram-scale to ton-scale production under the highest quality and sustainability standards.

"At AGC Pharma Chemicals, we place the highest priority on the integrity of our operational processes and the expertise of our frontline teams," said Jun Kurihara, CEO of AGC Pharma Chemicals. "By leveraging VERIF.i to demonstrate our adherence to international management standards and the robustness of our production oversight, we reinforce our transparent and unwavering commitment to quality for our customers."

VERIF.i was developed to provide suppliers of regulated research services-including chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC)-with a platform to proactively communicate their capabilities against established industry criteria. These onsite pre-assessments are conducted by independent, third-party auditors to ensure the integrity and objectivity of the site visit.

"When sourcing regulated services with high reputational risk, resource-intensive onsite pre-assessments are a critical component of the due diligence process," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Compliance Categories at Scientist.com. "VERIF.i creates a standardized process that addresses these barriers for both sides, saving time and resources while allowing high-caliber suppliers like AGC Pharma Chemicals to differentiate themselves through independent, actionable insights into their facilities and personnel."

The program helps pharmaceutical and biotech customers accelerate the procurement of regulated services with increased confidence and reduced risk. VERIF.i is an expansion of Scientist.com's award-winning COMPLi solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.scientist.com/platform/regulatory-compliance

About AGC Pharma Chemicals

AGC Pharma Chemicals is a global CDMO specializing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates with facilities in Spain (Barcelona) and Japan. The company is dedicated to providing reliable execution, high-quality standards, and scalable support for small molecule API programs, guiding customers from initial development through to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.agcpharmachemicals.com/.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and online marketplace for the life science industry. The platform simplifies drug discovery and clinical development by:

Streamlining procurement of complex research services and materials

Accelerating innovation through faster vendor discovery, competitive bidding and standardized workflows

Ensuring regulatory and policy compliance via integrated pre-project reviews and oversight

Connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers that provide highly specialized scientific capabilities, technologies and data assets

Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms, helping them digitize and harmonize outsourced R&D across discovery, preclinical, translational and clinical research. The company is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with team members supporting customers and suppliers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.scientist.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701034608/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

+1 877 644-3044

marketing@scientist.com