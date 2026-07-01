HSBC Innovation Banking and EIFO renew commitment as Keepit accelerates AI-powered data protection

Keepit, the world's only vendor-neutral and truly immutable cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, today announced the renewal and upsizing of its credit facilities to $90 million USD, with continued support from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and HSBC Innovation Banking. The move reinforces Keepit's financial foundation as the company enters its next phase of growth, including the expansion of its AI-powered data governance and compliance services, resting on the immutable, verified, point-in-time backup as the trusted data source for customers' AI activities.

Financing overview and strategic rationale

The refinancing maintains total facilities at $90 million USD, consolidating and extending terms to align with Keepit's accelerated growth roadmap. Building on the momentum of its $50 million USD equity raise in December 2024 and the prior $60 million USD upsizing announced in September 2025, this renewal reflects continued confidence in Keepit's commercial performance and long-term trajectory. Proceeds will support product innovation in particular the buildout of Keepit's emerging AI service portfolio as well as expanded go-to-market capacity and deepened penetration of the enterprise segment.

Company position and future outlook

Keepit has demonstrated strong commercial performance over the past twelve months, accelerating growth across its customer base of more than 25,000 organizations.The company has continued to expand its enterprise footprint, adding significant new logos in regulated industries where immutable, vendor-independent backup is a compliance requirement. Looking ahead, Keepit is preparing to launch a new range of AI services designed to help organizations govern, search, and extract value from their protected data capabilities that are expected to become a meaningful contributor to growth in 2026 and beyond.

Quote from Keepit Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Morten Felsvang

"The numbers speak for themselves: We have delivered the growth we committed to, and our banking partners have responded by doubling down on their support. This refinancing gives us the runway to pursue the next big milestones: deepening our enterprise penetration, scaling our global channel, and bringing to market a generation of AI-powered services that turn backup data into a live business asset. The opportunity in front of us has never been larger," said Morten Felsvang, Co-founder and CEO at Keepit.

Quote from Keepit Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Frederik Schouboe

"We built Keepit on a simple belief: Every organization needs a trusted source of truth a data fabric that is independent, immutable, and always available. As AI reshapes the enterprise, that foundation becomes exponentially more valuable. We are evolving beyond protection, enabling customers to discover, govern, and activate their data with confidence. This financing accelerates our ambition to transform trusted data into intelligence, insight, and action at scale," said Frederik Schouboe, Co-founder and CVO at Keepit.

Quote from HSBC Innovation Banking

"This latest refinancing and upsizing reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship with Keepit, EIFO and its investors. We are delighted to have supported the company over a number of years, growing with them as they reach new milestones. We are proud to support the growth journeys of innovators like Keepit, who are demonstrating the strength of the Danish ecosystem on the global stage," said Sebastian Penn, Head of Nordics at HSBC Innovation Banking.

Quote from EIFO

"From EIFO's perspective, Keepit is an outstanding example of what Danish tech can achieve on a global stage. The performance over the past year has exceeded expectations, and the roadmap ahead particularly the development of AI services built on top of a uniquely trusted data foundation represents a significant opportunity. We are delighted to renew and extend our partnership as Keepit enters this exciting new phase," said Signe Thustrup Kreiner, CCO SME at EIFO.

About HSBC Innovation Banking

HSBC Innovation Banking provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. HSBC Innovation Banking is a subsidiary of HSBC Group, benefiting from its stability, strong credit rating and international reach to help fuel its growth.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark

As Denmark's national promotional bank and official export credit agency, EIFO works to open doors for global business, drive the green transition, advance innovative technologies, and contribute to Denmark's security. With total commitments exceeding EUR 24 billion and activities in more than 100 countries, EIFO provides financial solutions to Danish companies and their global partners. EIFO is also Denmark's most active venture investor, investing in startups and funds. In 2025, EIFO made 31 new investments in companies and 15 in funds. Altogether, EIFO has an investment portfolio of just over EUR 2,7 billion.

Learn more on www.eifo.dk/en/

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 25,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless, backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701509911/en/

Contacts:

PR contact:

Katrine Palsby

kpa@keepit.com