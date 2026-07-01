Creating the third largest timberland investment manager globally1, with approximately $8bn of forestry assets under management

Completion of the acquisition brings Molpus Woodlands Group into Gresham House's global forestry platform, creating one of the world's largest timberland investment managers

Combined forestry platform manages approximately $8bn (£6bn+) of forestry assets across the UK, Ireland, US, Australia and New Zealand

The Molpus Woodlands Group brand will be retained, with its management team continuing to oversee US operations as part of Gresham House's global forestry platform

Transaction significantly expands Gresham House's international presence with its first corporate acquisition in the US and strengthens its position as a global natural capital investment manager

Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset manager, has completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Mississippi-based Molpus Woodlands Group following receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The transaction creates one of the world's largest timberland investment managers, with approximately $8bn (£6bn+) in forestry assets under management (AUM).

The integration of Molpus Woodlands Group into Gresham House brings together two established forestry investment businesses with operations across the UK, Ireland, US, Australia and New Zealand, managing more than 2.2mn acres.

The enlarged platform strengthens Gresham House's ability to provide investors with access to a broader range of natural capital opportunities globally, including timberland, afforestation, reforestation, carbon credits and land optimisation strategies. The transaction also establishes Gresham House's presence in the US, enhancing its ability to serve institutional investors through a single integrated platform.

Now that the transaction has completed, Molpus Woodlands Group's leadership team Terrell Winstead, Michael Cooper, George Dahduh, Tyler Rosamond, Chad McElvany and Ashley Harris have joined the Gresham House Global Executive Management Team and Investment Committees for the enlarged forestry platform. The team will continue to lead operations in the US, maintaining day-to-day management, investment processes and client service while contributing their deep regional expertise to the combined business.

First announced in March 2026, the transaction brings together Gresham House's global forestry platform, with approximately $5bn (£3.7bn) of forestry AUM, and Molpus Woodlands Group's $3bn (£2.3bn) forestry business. Together, the firms form the third largest timberland investment manager globally by AUM1 and create a platform with the scale, capabilities and geographic reach to serve the growing institutional demand for natural capital investments.

With over 250 years experience between them, Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group share a long-standing focus on disciplined capital deployment, active forest management and sustainable value creation. Since 2020, the two businesses have collectively raised approximately $2.5bn (£1.9bn) in timberland mandates, including more than $1bn (£0.8bn) in 2025, reflecting increasing investor interest in natural capital as an asset class.

Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, commented:

"Bringing Molpus Woodlands Group into Gresham House is a significant moment for our business and marks the successful completion of a transformational transaction for our global forestry platform. Together, we have created one of the world's largest timberland investment managers, combining deep local expertise across key forestry markets with a shared commitment to active management, stewardship and long-term value creation.

"As demand for natural capital continues to grow, we believe the combined business is exceptionally well positioned to help clients access opportunities across global forestry markets through a platform that brings together scale, specialist expertise and on-the-ground capabilities. We are delighted to welcome the Molpus team to Gresham House and look forward to delivering the benefits of this partnership for our clients."

Terrell Winstead, President of Molpus Woodlands Group, added:

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business. Since announcing the transaction, it has become even clearer how closely aligned our organisations are in terms of culture, investment philosophy and long-term ambition.

"We are excited to join Gresham House and look forward to building on our shared commitment to responsible forestry management, stewardship and long-term value creation for clients."

1. IPE Real Assets (2026)

Notes to Editors

About Gresham House

Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset management group, targeting strong financial returns with a focus on sustainability. We have a range of investment strategies, with expertise covering forestry, sustainable infrastructure, natural capital, renewable energy, battery energy storage, real estate, public and private equity.

We are committed to operating responsibly and sustainably and believe in taking the long view to deliver sustainable investment solutions. Increasingly, we are helping clients align to their own sustainability goals, including net zero, social impact and the preservation of nature.

We are innovative and actively promote a culture of empowerment encouraging individual flair and entrepreneurial spirit, as we seek to create differentiated investment opportunities for the benefit of our clients.

Gresham House manages c.£10.7bn of assets as of 31 December 2025 on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers. Our clients access our strategies through funds, direct investments and tailored solutions including co-investments.

greshamhouse.com

About Molpus Woodlands Group

Molpus Woodlands Group (Molpus) is a leading timberland investment management organization (TIMO) in the United States and serves as the US arm of specialist asset management group Gresham House's Natural Capital platform. Together, Gresham House and Molpus form one of the world's largest timberland investment management platforms, overseeing approximately $8bn of forestry assets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on behalf of institutional investors.

With a legacy dating back to 1905, Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the United States. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, Molpus acquires and manages sustainable timberland investments on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and high-net-worth investors.

Learn more about Molpus: www.molpus.com

Disclaimer

This press release is issued by Gresham House Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 682776) and Molpus Woodlands Group LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to invest or an offer of investment advisory services. It is directed only at persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, and Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group accept no liability for any loss arising from its use. Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws, and may also constitute forward-looking statements under applicable UK regulatory requirements, including, without limitation, all statements concerning the expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future of Gresham House and Molpus Woodlands Group. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Neither Gresham House nor Molpus Woodlands Group assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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