EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, today announced the launch of AskEDITED an AI-native retail intelligence experience built for what retail teams actually need. Ask a question in plain language. Get expert answers grounded in the deepest normalized retail dataset in the world. No setup required.

As retailers increasingly adopt AI across their organizations, many teams are running into the same wall: general-purpose LLMs give answers quickly, but without access to trusted, verified retail data, those answers can't be verified or acted on with confidence. AskEDITED solves this. Today's agentic technology is the unlock to the retail-grade data EDITED has been refining for 12+ years.

AskEDITED is EDITED's purpose-built retail superintelligence workspace: a conversational interface where buyers, merchants, and planners ask anything in plain language and get expert, data-grounded answers. Edie powers it EDITED's retail-native AI, built on more than 12 years of proprietary methodology, market expertise, and retail intelligence, with an embedded understanding of how retail teams think, plan, and act. Edie orchestrates sub-agents to retrieve, synthesize, and present the right data for each query. Every answer comes with source transparency, suggested next steps, and recommendations framed in retail terms. No dashboards. No super users. Just the right answer, instantly.

Retail teams can ask questions such as:

Am I priced competitively on women's leggings going into the new season?

Where's my whitespace versus key competitors, and what should I be buying?

What new dress styles could I add to my assortment to drive growth?

Which brands are increasing prices fastest in women's apparel right now?

Every answer is grounded in EDITED's best-in-class retail dataset, enriched with retail-grade taxonomy and market intelligence capabilities. Source transparency is built in. Users can validate findings, explore supporting data, and move confidently from insight to action. Users can generate charts, tables, product assortments, and exportable reports instantly, with full visibility into the underlying data behind each insight. Intelligent follow-up prompts and saved chat history help teams continue their analysis naturally, without rebuilding reports or repeating workflows.

"Generic AI gives you generic answers. We built AskEDITED on the deepest retail dataset in existence, with an agent that understands how retail teams actually make decisions. That's not a feature. That's a different category." Doug Kofoid, CEO, EDITED

AskEDITED helps eliminate time spent on manual analysis, meeting preparation, and report building to empower retail teams to make faster, more informed decisions in an increasingly complex market.

"Most retail teams are still spending hours explaining what already happened. AskEDITED is built for what happens next the decision in the room, the question that can't wait, the insight that changes the buy. Whether you're validating a pricing strategy, spotting a competitive assortment shift, or walking into a trading meeting, you get the answer in seconds. No technical expertise. No waiting." Brian Tomz, Chief Product Officer, EDITED

AskEDITED is the first step in EDITED's vision to power how retail teams work with AI. Whether that's through conversational analysis, automated reporting workflows, or EDITED data surfacing directly inside the AI workspaces customers are already building.

One of the most common themes from early customer feedback has been the ability to move from question to answer in real time. Eva Novorolnikova, Pricing Analyst at Harrods, described a recent experience:

"My manager asked me a question mid-meeting that I didn't have the answer to. I opened AskEDITED, got the analysis, and answered her right there in the room. That was the moment I realized this is actually different."

As retail organizations move from experimenting with AI to running on it, EDITED is building the infrastructure to make that possible with a trusted data foundation, normalized market data at the center. AskEDITED is available now for EDITED customers worldwide.

To learn more, visit edited.com.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading retail intelligence platform, delivering Retail Superintelligence to the world's most successful brands and retailers. Powered by 12+ years of normalized retail data across 90,000 brands and 5bn+ SKUs, EDITED combines AskEDITED (conversational retail intelligence powered by Edie, EDITED's deep retail agent), Workflows (agentic recurring report automation), and MCP integration to give retail teams expert-level market insight in seconds, in whichever AI workspace they use.

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