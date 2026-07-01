Presidio, Inc.: Presidio Launches Global IT Sourcing and Workforce Enablement Practice to Accelerate Worldwide Growth

New dedicated global practice will serve multinational clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and India

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and solutions provider, today announced the formal launch of its Global IT Sourcing and Workforce Enablement Practice - a dedicated global capability built to serve the increasingly complex, cross-border technology needs of large enterprise and multinational clients.

The practice is led by Brid Graham, who joined Presidio in 2019 through the company's acquisition of Dublin-headquartered Arkphire. Her deep experience building global programs for multinationals and fast-scaling unicorn companies expanding across borders makes her the natural leader of one of Presidio's most significant strategic initiatives to-date.

The launch formalizes what Presidio has been doing for years: supporting its largest multinational clients as they expand across markets, and modernize workforces for the AI era. What was delivered market by market is now delivered as one global operating model - the same partner relationships, the same commercial terms and the same standards, coordinated from a single point of accountability.

"I have spent my career working with companies that refuse to stand still, including multinationals expanding into new markets at a speed that puts enormous pressure on their technology operations. Too often, global ambition outpaces global IT capability: devices arriving late or in the wrong configuration, procured through a patchwork of local vendors with no one accountable for the outcome. This practice exists to take that weight off our clients' shoulders - a guiding hand wherever we serve them," said Brid Graham, Senior Vice President, Global IT Sourcing and Workforce Enablement Practice, Presidio.

Built for the Way Global Enterprises Actually Operate

Enterprise technology procurement is one of the most complex operational challenges facing global businesses today, especially as AI-capable device refreshes accelerate, distributed workforces grow and data sovereignty requirements multiply by jurisdiction.

According to IDC, global spending on information and communications technology reached nearly $4.7 trillion and is projected to continue growing steadily through 2027, reflecting sustained enterprise investment in digital transformation and AI. For most enterprises, equipping a global workforce still means coordinating multiple regional suppliers, each with their own processes, pricing and service standards and absorbing the operational overhead that comes with it. Presidio's new practice is a structural response to that reality: bringing its sourcing expertise, AI-enabled and logistics capabilities and partner relationships together under one global operating model, so clients deal with fewer moving parts and one accountable team.

Presidio is a long-established strategic partner to the world's leading OEMs, holding industry leading credentials including Cisco Preferred, Dell Titanium Black, AWS Premier, Microsoft Solutions Partner, VMware Expert Plus, Everpure Elite, Palo Alto Networks Diamond, HPE Triple Platinum, Juniper Elite, F5 Platinum and is an Apple Business Partner.

Its global operating model is designed to source, stage and deploy technology consistently across more than 100 countries. Core capabilities span End User Compute, Global IT Sourcing, Workforce Enablement, Rack and Stack, AV and Collaboration and AI-enabled Digital Workspace solutions built on the Microsoft, Apple and Cisco ecosystems.

"Our clients are among the most ambitious enterprises in the world - scaling fast, entering new markets and making decisions at a pace that demands a technology partner who can keep up. This launch is our commitment that wherever our clients choose to grow, Presidio is built to grow with them: the same capability, the same accountability, the same standards," said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Presidio.

Enterprise Scale. Without Enterprise Friction.

Presidio's European operations are anchored by its Centre of Excellence in Dublin, Ireland, which coordinates global sourcing, logistics and client management across Europe. With established operations across Asia Pacific and India, and a U.S. operation launching today, the practice is designed to support named multinational enterprise accounts with cross-border IT sourcing needs across Presidio's global footprint.

The timing reflects a significant market moment. Gartner predicts that AI-enabled PCs will account for more than 50% of enterprise device shipments by 2027 - a once-in-a-decade procurement wave that will place extraordinary demands on global supply chains and IT leadership bandwidth. Presidio's AI-enabled digital workspace capability, built on deep integrations with Microsoft Copilot, Apple Intelligence and Cisco's collaboration ecosystem, means that transition is not simply a hardware exercise. It is an opportunity to fundamentally modernize how a global workforce operates.

For more information about Presidio's new Global IT Sourcing and Workforce Enablement Practice please visit this page.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Media Contact: PR@presidio.com