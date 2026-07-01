

EQS Newswire / 01/07/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - Global beauty brand LUX, in collaboration with VML Singapore, has launched LUXMyWill - an initiative that transforms one of social media's most talked-about beauty trends into a formal, lasting declaration of personal style.





Over the past year, women across TikTok and Instagram have embraced hashtags such as BuryMeInThis - a viral expression of ultimate obsession, where users name the look they would want to be remembered in. What began as playful, dramatic content quickly evolved into a cultural signal: a new generation of women declaring that they are not dressing for occasions - they are the occasion.



LUX recognised the deeper meaning behind the trend and partnered with legal experts to give it permanence. LUXMyWill enables women to turn a fleeting social post into a formally recognised personal style wish - one that can be witnessed, documented and preserved.



The initiative invites women to declare their chosen look on camera and tag someone they trust to honour it. Legal specialists worked alongside the brand to define what gives such a declaration standing, and to create simple, accessible content explaining the process. Selected participants also received a LUX My Will box, designed to preserve their chosen outfit alongside their recorded declaration.



"Beauty has always been a powerful form of self-expression. Today, women are taking that further - not waiting for occasions, but becoming them," said Judy Zu, Global Brand Director, LUX. "This trend showed us that when a woman chooses how she wants to be remembered, it's not frivolous - it's a statement of identity. We wanted to give that statement the recognition it deserves."



The movement built organically. Creators who had previously posted under BuryMeInThis revisited their content to make it official, tagging friends who, in turn, created declarations of their own. Each tag became a new participant. Each declaration, a witnessed moment. Each video, a permanent expression of personal style.



Through this chain of participation, LUXMyWill expanded rapidly - creator by creator, tag by tag - turning individual expressions of glamour into a collective cultural movement.



At its core, LUXMyWill reinforces LUX's enduring belief: beauty is not just something you wear for a moment. It is something you embody, define, and leave behind - because you are the occasion.



Hashtag: LUXMyWill #BuryMeInThis

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About LUX LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We stand for beauty that does not blend in: bold, sassy and maximalist. We will continue to support efforts that help women express their Main Character Beauty.



About VML VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, to create connected brands that drive growth. The agency is a leading global marketing and systems integration partner, specializing in creating innovative solutions for business transformation. VML is celebrated for its award-winning work with blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave Reports, which name WPP a "Leader" in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. VML's global network is powered by 28,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.





News Source: LUX

01/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News