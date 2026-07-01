From ESS News Italian carbon battery developer Energy Dome and Google are extending their previously announced partnership to develop renewable energy storage infrastructure in Ireland. The two companies have signed a commercial contract together for a 23 MW/200 MWh BESS based on Energy Dome's proprietary carbon technology. The technology works by using grid power to compress and store carbon until power is needed. When the power is needed, the system expands the carbon through a turbine to generate energy that is sent back to the grid. Crucially, the technology doesn't rely on lithium or other ...

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