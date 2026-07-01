Compatibility now available in five countries, with additional markets expected throughout 2026.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ+TM automated insulin delivery (AID) technology is now compatible with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor in five countries. This launch expands continuous glucose monitoring choice for t:slim X2 pump users in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, and Italy. Tandem expects to add additional countries in 2026, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

"People using AID want flexibility in the devices they use," said Jordan Pinsker, MD, chief medical officer. "The addition of Abbott's latest generation sensor expands CGM choice for people using our Control-IQ+ technology."

The FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor can be worn for up to 15 days and sends glucose readings to the pump every minute. This data is also available on the Tandem t:slim mobile app, giving users multiple convenient ways to view their current glucose trend.

The t:slim X2 insulin pump is powered by Control-IQ+ technology, the latest generation of the Tandem advanced hybrid closed-loop algorithm, which adjusts insulin every 5 minutes based on predicted glucose values. It's the only system with the unique AutoBolus feature that calculates and delivers a correction bolus to help with missed meal boluses. Control-IQ+ is easy to start, use, and personalize.

"This is an exciting next step in our strategy to connect the Tandem portfolio of insulin pumps to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors worldwide," said Igor Friedmann, senior vice president, international. "We look forward to expanding access for our t:slim X2 pump users in more countries in the coming months."

Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany will be notified when compatibility is available in their respective countries.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company's pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ+ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our ability to provide the software update for current t:slim X2 pump users and the t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Freestyle Libre 3 Plus sensor integration software to additional countries in 2026. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain commercial scale manufacturing of the t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Freestyle Libre 3 Plus sensor integration software, our ability to operate and maintain a system to facilitate online training for existing t:slim X2 pump customers upgrading their existing devices, and the risk that we may encounter other challenges that may delay the availability of the software update for current t:slim X2 pump users or the t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Freestyle Libre 3 Plus sensor integration software in those additional countries. These and other risks are identified and described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

Important Safety Information FreeStyle Libre Systems

Product for prescription only; for Important Safety Information, please visit FreeStyleLibre.us.

Important Safety Information Tandem Diabetes Care

RX ONLY. The t:slim X2 insulin pump is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices. The pump is indicated for the management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons 2 years of age and greater who require a total daily insulin dose of at least 5 units and who weigh at least 9 kilograms, and of Type 2 diabetes mellitus in persons 18 years of age and greater. The pump is intended for use in pregnancy complicated by Type 1 diabetes mellitus, provided the linked CGM system is suitable for use in pregnancy.

Control-IQ+ technology is intended for use with a compatible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and a Tandem insulin pump to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on CGM readings and predicted glucose values. It can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold.

WARNING: Control-IQ+ should not be used in anyone under the age of 2 years old with Type 1 diabetes or under the age of 18 years old with Type 2 diabetes. It should also not be used in patients who require less than a total daily insulin dose of 5 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 20 pounds (9 kilograms), as those are the required minimum values needed for Control-IQ+ to operate safely.

Users of the pump and Control-IQ+ must: use the insulin pump, iCGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use. Failure to follow these instructions for use could result in an over delivery or under delivery of insulin. This can cause hypoglycemia (low BG) or hyperglycemia (high BG) events. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

© 2026 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, Tandem logos, Control-IQ+, Autobolus, and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. All other third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

858-366-6900

media@tandemdiabetes.com

Investor Contact:

858-366-6900

IR@tandemdiabetes.com