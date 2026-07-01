How Mary Kay Is Transforming Beauty by Balancing Legacy, Innovation, and Purpose

Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer, Dr. Lucy Gildea Shares Six Leadership Lessons for Brand Transformation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

Transformation is often framed as a clean break - a bold leap from past to future. But in reality, the most powerful transformations do not come from departing from your heritage. They come from learning to embrace the tension between legacy and innovation, between what grounds us and what propels us forward.

Few brands embody this balance as clearly as Mary Kay, the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship global brand. Born from Mary Kay Ash's vision to empower women, the company has spent more than six decades building a global community rooted in purpose. Today, as consumer expectations evolve and technology reshapes how people engage with brands, Mary Kay is evolving while keeping its purpose strong.

Late spring, Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay was a keynote speaker at the Direct Selling University (DSU) conference in Dallas, where she reframed brand transformation as the art of holding tension and turning it into momentum through six leadership lessons.

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

In Conversation with Dr. Lucy Gildea

Q: Your perspective on transformation is rooted in "holding the tension." What does that really mean?

Dr. Gildea: Tension is often misunderstood as something negative, something to resolve or eliminate. But in reality, tension is where growth happens. It's the space between where you've been and where you're going.

In transformation, you're constantly balancing opposing forces: preserving what works while challenging what doesn't, moving fast without overwhelming people, and making bold decisions while maintaining trust. The mistake leaders make is thinking they must choose one side. You don't. The real breakthroughs happen in the space between.

Q: How has your background shaped the way you lead through transformation?

Dr. Gildea: I'm a scientist by training, and that fundamentally shapes how I think. Science teaches you to question assumptions, test hypotheses, and stay open to new evidence.

When I joined Mary Kay, I realized I had found a place where science, storytelling, and purpose intersect. That's rare. It also reinforced something important: leadership isn't about having all the answers. It's about staying curious, being willing to challenge your own thinking, and navigating complexity with clarity.

Q: Mary Kay has a powerful legacy. How do you evolve without being held back by it?

Dr. Gildea: Legacy becomes a strength when we choose to understand it, not simply preserve it. It's about protecting the heart of your brand while allowing the expression to evolve. This is the meaningful way we choose in honoring our legacy.

In the process, we have had to ask ourselves tough questions: What truly defines us? What still serves us? What doesn't? Culture evolves, but traditions must earn their place.

We're not trying to become something new. We're becoming more of who we truly are. That's not disruption, it's reconciliation.

Q: Transformation often creates uncertainty. How do you bring people along?

Dr. Gildea: Uncertainty isn't the enemy, silence is. When people don't have clarity, they fill the gaps with their own stories, and those stories can quickly derail progress.

Our role as leaders is to create clarity where we can, and transparency where we can't. That comes down to three things: consistency, visibility, and inclusion.

You can't do transformation to people. You have to do it WITH them. When people understand the "why," see their role, and feel included in the process, belief starts to build. And belief is what drives real transformation.

Q: In a complex global business, how do you balance perfection with impact?

Dr. Gildea: Perfection is not the goal - impact is. If you chase perfection, you stop experimenting. And without experimentation, there's no innovation.

We operate across multiple markets, cultures, and consumer needs. There is no perfect answer. Every decision involves trade-offs. Take product innovation, for example. Too much complexity can dilute your brand and confuse customers. Global portfolio management requires discipline, clarity, and a deep understanding of what truly creates value.

Q: How do you see the balance between digital and human connection evolving?

Dr. Gildea: This is one of the most important tensions in our business today. Digital platforms offer incredible reach and flexibility, but human connection remains at the heart of what we do.

The future isn't about choosing one over the other. It's about blending both intentionally.

Technology should enhance relationships, not replace them. When you combine digital innovation with authentic human connection, you create something incredibly powerful, something that resonates with the next generation of entrepreneurs and consumers.

Q: Finally, what role does purpose play in transformation?

Dr. Gildea: Purpose is everything. People may buy products, but they believe in brands because of what those brands stand for.

Our purpose has always been to enrich women's lives. That hasn't changed - and it won't. What's changed is how we bring that purpose to life in a modern world.

Tension tests your purpose. It forces you to ask: Does this still hold true? Does it still matter? For us, the answer is yes. Our purpose is timeless, and that's what gives us the drive to push forward with confidence. Not because the tension is gone, but because we've learned how to harness its power and lead through it.

And when you do that, you don't just transform a brand, you shape the future.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-mary-kay-is-transforming-beauty-by-balancing-legacy-innovati-1185054