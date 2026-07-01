Hydrosat Launches Data Discovery Platform, Unlocking 500 Million sq km of Satellite Imagery

New portal provides on-demand thermal imagery for critical resource monitoring, risk detection, and operational decision-making worldwide.

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Hydrosat, the leading provider of thermal infrared satellite data and AI-powered analytics, today announced the launch of its new Discovery Portal, a centralized gateway for customers to access, explore, and leverage thermal imagery and analytics from space.

The Discovery Portal enables organizations to access and evaluate thermal intelligence products powered by Hydrosat's flagship 30 m pixel-size Land Surface Temperature data set and growing constellation of thermal infrared satellites. Unlike traditional optical imagery, thermal imagery captures heat signatures from the Earth's surface, providing actionable insights across vast geographic areas, day or night, and often in conditions where conventional imaging is limited.

With over 500 million sq km of imagery already collected by Hydrosat's on-orbit satellites, Hydrosat's Discovery Portal enables customers to identify emerging risks and changing conditions up to two weeks earlier than conventional observation methods. With less than a 2 K error, the platform creates meaningful advantages in resource management, infrastructure monitoring, and national security decision-making.

"Thermal data reveals what traditional imagery often cannot: how heat, water, and vegetation stress are changing across the surface of the Earth," said Scott Soenen, Chief Technology Officer at Hydrosat. "With the Discovery Portal, we are making Hydrosat's thermal intelligence easier to access, evaluate, and integrate into operational systems. This is an important step toward turning high-resolution thermal satellite data into a scalable decision layer for agriculture, water management, infrastructure monitoring, and national security."

Built for integration and the scale required for enterprise and government applications, the platform features a STAC-compliant catalog, Cloud Optimized GeoTIFF delivery, and an API-first architecture that enables organizations to seamlessly access and incorporate data into existing workflows. An automated, quality-control-validated publication pipeline ensures customers receive reliable, analysis-ready datasets that accelerate application development, operational decision-making, and time-to-value.

The portal reduces the complexity of accessing and operationalizing satellite-derived intelligence while accelerating time-to-value. It allows customers to explore, evaluate, and access Hydrosat thermal imagery through flexible subscription and scene-based options tailored to different operational needs, from ongoing monitoring to one-time acquisitions. For partners and developers, it creates new opportunities to integrate thermal insights into applications, analytics platforms, and decision-support systems.

The launch represents an important milestone in Hydrosat's commercial growth strategy. As the company continues deploying its next-generation thermal imaging constellation, the Discovery Portal establishes a scalable foundation for delivering data, analytics, and future subscription-based services to a growing global customer base across government and commercial markets.

For more information, please visit hydrosat.com/data-discovery-platform

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a leading thermal intelligence company helping governments and enterprises monitor the physical world through infrared satellite data and analytics. By combining proprietary thermal imagery, AI-driven models, and cloud-based delivery platforms, Hydrosat turns surface temperature into operational intelligence for some of the world's most pressing resources, security, and climate challenges.

Hydrosat's solutions are used to assess water stress, optimize agricultural production, monitor environmental and industrial conditions, and support strategic government applications. The company serves customers across agriculture, water management, environmental monitoring, defense and intelligence, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.hydrosat.com .

Company Press Contact:

Christine Vlachou

Marketing & Communications Manager

marketing@hydrosat.com

SOURCE: Hydrosat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/hydrosat-launches-data-discovery-platform-unlocking-500-million-sq-km-of-sate-1184394