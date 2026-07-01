Grasshopper and Increase Launch Instant Payments Via Stablecoins

New capability enables companies to use stablecoins to reliably move money globally in near real time

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Grasshopper , the client-first, full-service digital bank, today announced the launch of a new stablecoin-based payments capability. Developed in partnership with Increase, a modern banking core purpose-built for technology companies to store, move, and reconcile money, the capability gives fintechs a way to move money internationally with the speed and 24/7 availability of blockchain rails, through a seamless API-driven experience.

International payments tend to take longer than domestic ones due to bank operating hours, cutoffs, correspondent banking networks, and batch processing. While stablecoins offer a faster alternative, moving fiat funds onto the blockchain can still take days. With the new solution, fintechs can convert fiat funds held in a Grasshopper Bank account into USDC, issued through Circle's regulated affiliates, through an Increase API and track transactions end-to-end. Funds can then settle on supported blockchains 24/7, helping streamline cross-border payments.

"The challenge with stablecoin payments has traditionally been the series of ACH payments and wires that precede the actual blockchain transaction," said Jack Reed, Head of Product at Increase. "The collaboration with Grasshopper makes stablecoin payments faster and more accessible by enabling customers to on- and off-ramp directly from accounts they already hold."

The new capability is offered natively through Increase's banking infrastructure, enabling fintechs to offer stablecoin payments across common blockchains. Transactions can be initiated in U.S. dollars and converted into stablecoins for on-chain settlement. Or initiated on-chain and landing in a U.S. dollar account.

"Stablecoins represent a fundamentally new way to move money across borders," said Lauren McCollom, Head of Embedded Finance at Grasshopper. "In this new frontier, we remain committed to operating in a safe and sound manner, which includes partnering with best-in-class providers like Increase, to bring our clients transformative payment capabilities that deliver faster settlement, seamless global reach, and an improved end-user experience."

By partnering with Increase, Grasshopper is among the first banks to bring stablecoin capability to market as part of its broader payment strategy. For fintechs seeking to leverage stablecoins for international money movement, this partnership offers a secure and scalable path forward.

To learn more about these capabilities, fintechs can visit Grasshopper's website at https://www.grasshopper.bank/banking-solutions/embedded-finance .

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of approximately $1.6 billion, Grasshopper Bank is a client-first, full-service digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper Bank replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper Bank's banking solutions cover small businesses, startups, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, and white-labeled consumer banking. Headquartered in New York, New York, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit Grasshopper Bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow Grasshopper Bank on LinkedIn or X .

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers

grasshopper@calibercorporateadvisers.com

About Increase

Increase ( Increase.com ) is a modern banking core purpose-built for technology companies to store, move, and reconcile money. Our full-stack platform offers best-in-class APIs with direct connections to the Federal Reserve, The Clearing House, and Visa-powering ACH, wires, checks, real-time payments, and card issuing. Fast-growing companies like Stripe, Ramp, Gusto, and Check use Increase to build and scale financial products with full control and visibility. Built on our own core infrastructure rather than legacy systems, Increase supports use cases like payroll, bill pay, lending, and embedded finance.

Media Contact

press@increase.com

SOURCE: Grasshopper Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/grasshopper-and-increase-launch-instant-payments-via-stablecoins-1184795