Julie Pelle | Compass: Julie Pelle: Secrets of Success

Even after reaching $1 billion in career sales, Scottsdale luxury Realtor Julie Pelle shows no signs of slowing down.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / As West Coast residents move to Arizona in growing numbers, Scottsdale has become one of the top cities in the nation for population and economic growth. Among the first to welcome new residents is Realtor Julie Pelle, one of greater Scottsdale's top agents for sales and purchases of luxury and golf destinations, retreat and lifestyle properties, homes, and land, as well as professional athlete relocation.

Luxury homebuyers appreciate Pelle's customer-first approach. In fact, as a Compass Arizona partner, Pelle has access to the largest luxury real estate brokerage in the world, including access to some of the top technological tools in the business. This, in turn, allows her more one-on-one time on the frontline with clients and grants her access to a vast network of other Compass agents nationwide, a perk for buyers and sellers alike, especially in the multimillion-dollar price point.

Pelle connects clients with a trusted network of leading industry professionals, carefully curated to support each client's individual needs and tastes, ensuring a seamless experience from contract to close. Through her exclusive concierge services, clients receive personalized assistance with staging, design, and other essential home services, an extension of Pelle's commitment to delivering an elevated, white-glove real estate experience.

This kind of network and meticulous care "is what clients in this caliber of homes expect," says Pelle. It also shows that she sees real estate as so much more than a legal transaction. "It's not just making the sale," she continues. "It's all about relationships."

Paying it Forward

Achieving more than $1 billion in cumulative career sales did not happen in a vacuum. "I couldn't have done it alone," Pelle reflects. "Success in this business comes from working together with a strong support team and, most importantly, earning the trust of my clients." In her view, those relationships-built over years of collaboration, dedication, and integrity, are the true foundation behind every milestone she has achieved.

That belief in collaboration is also why Pelle makes a point of paying it forward by mentoring new agents. She is passionate about helping others grow within the industry, generously offering guidance, insight, and real-world perspective to support emerging professionals as they build ethical careers in real estate. For Pelle, mentoring is not simply about teaching the mechanics of a transaction, it's about instilling the values of professionalism, trust, and client-first service that ultimately define a lasting career.

Every Home Tells a Story

From a listing side, Pelle and her exclusive marketing director pride themselves on identifying aspects that make each listing unique. "I'm not just a Realtor, salesperson, or business owner," says Pelle. "I'm a storyteller, and not just of a home's past. I also help buyers envision how a property will fit within the story of their lives moving forward."

That emotional connection is crucial, she notes, for engaging buyers. "Technology platforms for real estate are great," she says, "but on their own they are very transactional. I never forget that we are working with a real, tangible, and emotional item, a place where memories are created."

Contact info:

480-323-6763

juliepelle.com

https://www.instagram.com/juliepellerealtor

SOURCE: Julie Pelle | Compass

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/julie-pelle-secrets-of-success-1184817