Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - Gözen Digital Aviation announced the continued expansion in the U.S. of Simorg, its integrated training activities management platform developed for aviation training operations.

Alex Pinho, President & COO at Pan Am Flight Academy - Mert Yağci, Commercial FIRST-CL Director at Gözen Digital Aviation - Tedwin Yepez, VP of Sales at Pan Am Flight Academy - Nazli Cicek, Senior Sales Executive at Gözen Digital

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Through a new collaboration with Pan Am Flight Academy, Simorg will support the digitalization of the academy's worldwide training operations by connecting operational planning, simulator coordination and workflow visibility within a centralized structure.

"Partnering with Pan Am is a significant milestone for Simorg. Pan Am's long-standing heritage and reputation in aviation training make them an exceptional partner, and this is just the beginning of a strong, long-term partnership. We are delighted to shape Pan Am's digital journey and to support their operations with Gozen Digital's technology. Together, we look forward to driving innovation for the next generation of aviation training," said Sevket Numanoglu, CEO at Gözen Digital Aviation.

Connecting simulator operations and training workflows

Through the collaboration, Simorg will support the coordination of simulator-based training operations across planning, technical processes and training activity management. The platform is designed to bring core operational workflows into one structure, giving training teams clearer visibility across schedules, resources and daily operational requirements.

For aviation training organizations managing multiple simulator programs, instructor activity, technical coordination and changing operational demands, centralized workflow management has become a key part of training center infrastructure. Simorg will support Pan Am Academy in organizing these activities through a more integrated operating model, helping teams track workflows, coordinate resources and manage training activity with greater consistency.

"We look forward to partnering with the SIMORG team, as it reflects Pan Am's ongoing commitment to investing in the infrastructure that supports our customers and partners at every stage of their training journey," said Alex Pinho, President & COO at Pan Am Flight Academy.

Advancing digital coordination in aviation training

The collaboration strengthens Simorg's presence within the U.S. training ecosystem, and supports its continued expansion in the global civil aviation flight training and simulation market. As training providers invest in digital transformation, operational scalability increasingly depends on connected systems that can support planning, data visibility and coordination across training activities.

Simorg remains at the center of this operational shift by helping aviation training organizations manage complex training environments through a single, aviation-focused structure. By connecting planning, technical coordination, reporting and operational visibility, the platform supports both day-to-day execution and long-term growth across simulator-based training operations.

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Source: B2Press BV