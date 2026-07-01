Combination enhances services for asset managers across jurisdictions and fund structures

Centralis Group ("Centralis" or "the Group"), a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of PINE Advisor Solutions ("PINE"), a U.S.-based provider of compliance, fund officer, and distribution services to asset managers.

Following its announcement in February 2026, the transaction has now closed after satisfying all customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The combination creates a multijurisdictional, high-touch fund services platform for local and global asset managers, extending Centralis' reach into the U.S. market and adding significant compliance, fund officer and distribution capabilities. The transaction strengthens the Group's ability to support asset managers across jurisdictions and investment structures while accelerating its expansion into registered funds, evergreen structures and active ETFs.

Headquartered in Denver, PINE brings deep expertise in U.S. registered funds, private funds and ETF distribution, including acting as a distributor for more than $40 billion in ETF assets. Its services include outsourced chief compliance officer, principal financial officer and chief financial officer support, as well as regulatory compliance services for traditional and alternative asset managers. Together, Centralis and PINE serve a growing global client base, with Centralis supporting more than 2,000 clients worldwide.

Aidan Foley, Chief Executive Officer of Centralis, commented: "On behalf of everyone at Centralis, I am delighted to welcome PINE to the Group. This transaction marks an important milestone in our growth strategy and significantly strengthens our ability to support clients across an increasingly complex market landscape. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to expand the breadth of our offering and our reach with the high-touch, client-centric service for which we are known."

Derek Mullins and JB Blue, Co-Founders and Managing Partners, PINE Advisor Solutions, added: "We are excited to officially join Centralis. Our clients will continue to work with the team they know and trust, while benefiting from the scale, resources and global reach of a leading international platform. We look forward to building on our strong foundation and creating new opportunities for our clients and our people."

Notes to Editors

About Centralis Group

Founded in 2006, Centralis is a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider. Centralis is headquartered in Luxembourg with key offices in the US, the UK, Barbados, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Uruguay. Centralis specialises in providing a wide range of asset manager, fund, corporate, treasury, compliance regulatory reporting, capital markets and business support services to private markets clients, international fund structures, real estate firms, regulated entities and multi-national corporates. Centralis now employs over 600 highly experienced and qualified professionals across multiple locations in 13 countries.

About PINE Advisor Solutions

PINE Advisor Solutions is a U.S.-based provider of regulatory compliance, fund officer, and distribution services to asset managers. Headquartered in Denver and operating nationally with a growing team of over 70 experienced professionals, PINE supports managers across registered funds, evergreen structures, and private funds, with deep expertise in complex regulatory environments. The firm is led by its co-founders, J.B. Blue and Derek Mullins, supported by a senior leadership team with strong domain knowledge and longstanding client relationships, underpinned by a culture of partnership, accountability, and execution.

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Alex Restaino

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