Conga Continues to Grow with New East Coast Hub, Accelerated Innovation and Elevated Customer Experience

Conga, the company lining up commerce, today announced the opening of its new Boston office in the Seaport District and first U.S. hub outside of its Houston, Texas headquarters. The move marks a significant milestone in Conga's expansion following its February 2026 acquisition of PROS B2B business and reflects the company's commitment to bring innovation, talent and enhanced customer experiences to this next phase of growth.

A New East Coast Hub for a Growing Company

The Boston office represents nearly 15% of Conga's U.S. workforce, bringing the company closer to customers across New England, such as Staples, Boston Scientific and Charles Rivers Laboratories, while deepening access to one of the country's most dynamic technology talent markets.

"Boston puts us at the intersection of world-class talent and the customers driving some of the most complex commercial operations on the planet," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "For Conga, this isn't just an office. It's an investment in our ability to innovate faster, better serve our East Coast customers and foster a talented global team that will define the future of Conga, commerce and contracting."

Accelerating Innovation Across the Commerce Engine

Building on the momentum of the PROS B2B acquisition, Conga is accelerating innovation across its platform to unify pricing, quoting and contracting into a more connected commerce experience. Conga research found that 93% of organizations report deals struggle to move smoothly across functions, and 45% lost a deal due to slow quote approvals in the last six months alone, pointing to a clear and urgent need for a platform that connects the entire commerce chain, which means faster deals, fewer handoffs and more confident decisions from pricing through contract.

Conga is delivering on that need with a new wave of platform enhancements that fully integrate its new pricing functionality:

AiMe , Conga's AI technology, is embedded across the platform. By connecting capabilities across CPQ, CLM, document automation and pricing, AiMe helps teams accelerate deal cycles, reduce contract risk and optimize margins from a single, unified commerce engine.

By connecting capabilities across CPQ, CLM, document automation and pricing, AiMe helps teams accelerate deal cycles, reduce contract risk and optimize margins from a single, unified commerce engine. Connectivity at the core. New Conga connectors into Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics provide embedded experiences with the Conga Advantage Platform, enabling seamless, two-way data flow. Additionally, quoting and pricing approval workflows will be available to customers working in Microsoft Teams. These advancements ensure every stakeholder can collaborate across systems without disruption, accelerating deals while maintaining control and compliance.

New Conga connectors into Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics provide embedded experiences with the Conga Advantage Platform, enabling seamless, two-way data flow. Additionally, quoting and pricing approval workflows will be available to customers working in Microsoft Teams. These advancements ensure every stakeholder can collaborate across systems without disruption, accelerating deals while maintaining control and compliance. All Conga CPQ customers have native pricing integrations available. Sales teams can apply AI-driven pricing insights, based on their own business data, directly at the point of quoting without switching systems or sacrificing speed.

Elevating the Conga Customer Experience

What sets Conga apart isn't just its platform, but the experience built around it. Conga's global peer community, recently relaunched for an even more engaging digital experience, is open to all 10,000+ customers and home to a growing base of 6,000+ commerce professionals actively asking, answering, and advancing their network with Conga specialists and peers who have navigated similar commercial challenges and are helping each other to maximize their investment. To deepen that learning, Conga is dramatically expanding the resources available to customers, with 50+ webinars a year and a new roadshow series, meeting customers where they are, both online and in person, to help them do the same.

That commitment extends to three signature in-person experiences taking place across the globe this year:

Conga Customer Tour : Half-day, free customer events featuring product demos, roadmap deep dives, product optimization opportunities and peer networking across four U.S. cities in major MLB ballparks, including Wrigley Field (Sept. 1, 2026), Fenway Park (Sept. 23, 2026), Oracle Park (Oct. 28, 2026) and Truist Park (Nov. 12, 2026). To learn more and register, visit the Conga Customer Tour registration page.

: Half-day, free customer events featuring product demos, roadmap deep dives, product optimization opportunities and peer networking across four U.S. cities in major MLB ballparks, including Wrigley Field (Sept. 1, 2026), Fenway Park (Sept. 23, 2026), Oracle Park (Oct. 28, 2026) and Truist Park (Nov. 12, 2026). To learn more and register, visit the Conga Customer Tour registration page. Conga Connection : The company's EMEA-based conference for customers, partners and industry leaders, takes place in Amsterdam from October 14-15. Attendees will receive a firsthand look at Conga's latest innovations and roadmap, all while networking with their peers and opportunities to optimize their product use and investment. For more details and to register, visit the Conga Connection registration page.

: The company's EMEA-based conference for customers, partners and industry leaders, takes place in Amsterdam from October 14-15. Attendees will receive a firsthand look at Conga's latest innovations and roadmap, all while networking with their peers and opportunities to optimize their product use and investment. For more details and to register, visit the Conga Connection registration page. Conga Connect: The annual global customer and partner conference, will return to Orlando, from March 1-3, 2027. Registration is now open with an early bird discount available. For more details and to register, visit the Conga Connect registration page.

"The PROS B2B acquisition, the new Boston office, the deeper investments in customer engagement, the enhanced community, these aren't separate initiatives," continued Osborne. "They're all part of the same conviction: that Conga is built to help companies line up commerce so they run as connected, more intelligent businesses, and we're just getting started."

About Conga

Conga lines up commercial operations so companies run as connected, smarter businesses. By unifying the people and processes that drive commerce, Conga aligns pricing, quoting, contracting, rebates and communications so teams stay in sync and buyers keep moving forward. The result is trusted decisions, consistent buyer experiences and profitable growth. More than 10,000 customers worldwide, including over 50% of the Fortune 100, trust Conga when commercial complexity is high and global impact is on the line. Learn more at Conga.com

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