New Initiative Expands Access To Gamescom By Reducing Financial Barriers For Independent And Mid-Tier Game Developers Worldwide

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced the launch of the Xsolla Developer Scholarship Program Cologne 2026 an initiative designed to support independent and mid-tier game developers who face financial barriers to attending gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany. As the world's largest gaming event, gamescom brings together developers, publishers, investors, and industry leaders from across the globe to explore new opportunities, showcase innovative projects, and build meaningful business relationships.

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Graphic: Xsolla

The developer scholarship program is designed to help promising studios and independent creators gain access to one of the industry's most influential events by providing professional development and networking opportunities to accelerate their growth and success.

Building on Xsolla's commitment to supporting game creators worldwide, the program will award scholarships to selected developers based on the quality of their projects, development progress, business potential, and overall readiness to benefit from the experience in Cologne. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry professionals, with recipients selected through a merit-based evaluation process.

Scholarship recipients will receive:

A gamescom Business 3-Day ticket

Four nights of hotel accommodation in Cologne

Access to exclusive Xsolla-hosted networking events and meetups

Introductions to Xsolla's Funding, Marketing, Integration, and Customer Success teams

Exclusive Xsolla swag and event materials

To be considered, applications must submit a playable game prototype, gameplay footage demonstrating real in-engine gameplay, and information about their studio and project. Applications will also be asked to provide a brief business and development overview, including details about their team, target platforms, product vision, and goals for attending gamescom. Eligible projects must be unreleased titles currently in development.

The program is open to developers worldwide who are at least 18 years old and capable of traveling to Cologne in person. Applicants must be able to secure any travel documentation and meet all legal requirements necessary to enter Germany during the event period.

"gamescom is the most important gathering in the global games industry, creating opportunities for developers to connect with partners, investors, publishers, and fellow creators," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Through this scholarship program, we're helping talented developers overcome financial barriers and gain access to the resources, relationships, and opportunities that can help bring their games to new audiences."

Applications will open July 1, 2026 and close July 15, 2026 through Xsolla's dedicated scholarship portal. Applicants who have a visa for Germany or who are exempt from visa requirements are encouraged to apply. The 20 selected recipients will be notified directly by Xsolla on July 27, 2026 following the review process.

To apply for Xsolla's developer scholarship program Cologne 2026, visit: https://events.xsolla.com/xsolladeveloperscholarshipcologne

For more information about the scholarship program, visit: https://xsolla.pro/xsolla-developer-scholarship-cologne

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com