Deal establishes Regnology as a central partner in U.S. regulatory modernization, extending reach to over 4,000 financial institutions

Regnology, a leading provider at the intersection of regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fed Reporter, the market-leading U.S. provider of regulatory reporting solutions for financial institutions of all sizes, including banks, credit unions, and bank holding companies.

The acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in Regnology's U.S. expansion, creating the most comprehensive regulatory reporting coverage across the American financial landscape and extending its reach to more than 4,000 institutions from global banks to community lenders. By combining a proven, cloud-first, agentic-first technology foundation with deeply embedded local expertise, Regnology is uniquely positioned to support more efficient, transparent, and data-driven reporting, while strengthening alignment between financial institutions and supervisory authorities.

"This is the next step in our U.S. strategy," said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. "We've built strong capabilities and relationships across the market. Fed Reporter extends that reach into the US financial landscape, completing our coverage from Wall Street to Main Street. Our goal is to be a long-term partner in regulatory modernization." Mackay added: "By combining trusted, mission-critical solutions with continued innovation, including more intelligent and automated reporting, we help institutions and regulators manage complexity, improve data quality, and move forward with confidence."

Alexander Grimm, Head of Americas at Regnology, commented: "We are excited to welcome the highly respected Fed Reporter team into our organization. Their expertise and client relationships are unmatched, and together we combine deep local knowledge with global technology to better serve the entire U.S. market."

Fed Reporter will continue to operate as a trusted, purpose-built platform for financial institutions. Regnology's priority is full business continuity: the team, solutions, and service clients rely on will remain unchanged. Over time, clients will benefit from the scale, investment capacity, and innovation capabilities of a global RegTech leader, reinforcing Regnology's position as a stable, long-term partner in the market.

"This is a strong step forward for our clients and team" said Bruce Gall, CEO of Fed Reporter. "We will continue to deliver the simplicity and expert support our clients trust, now backed by the scale and long-term vision of Regnology."

This transaction represents the capstone of Regnology's U.S. expansion, following earlier strategic acquisitions that established strong capabilities in broker-dealer reporting and enterprise-grade solutions for global institutions.

The addition of Fed Reporter's deeply embedded "last-mile" reporting capabilities further strengthens the breadth and depth of Regnology's U.S. offering, enhancing its ability to connect upstream data, reporting processes, and final submission, while supporting the evolving needs of both financial institutions and supervisory authorities.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months.

About Fed Reporter

Fed Reporter is a market-leading provider of regulatory reporting software and services for U.S. banks, credit unions, and bank holding companies, serving over 4,300 institutions.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701405645/en/

Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net