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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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SUNLU Unveils AMS Lite Heater and Expands US Factory for 13th Anniversary

As if the celebrations weren't enough, SUNLU is also unveiling its latest innovation: the AMS Lite Heater, set to launch on July 20, 2026, at 07:00 UTC. Designed specifically for Bambu Lab AMS Lite users, the upgrade introduces simultaneous printing and filament drying capabilities without compromising any of the AMS Lite's original functions. By combining active drying with continuous printing, the solution helps users maintain optimal filament conditions throughout the printing process, improving print quality and reducing moisture-related defects.

Filament moisture remains one of the most common causes of printing defects, leading to issues such as stringing, poor layer adhesion, surface imperfections, and inconsistent print quality. The AMS Lite Heater addresses these challenges by enabling users to dry filament while printing, eliminating the need to interrupt workflows or transfer materials between separate devices.

The system supports drying temperatures of up to 70°C and is compatible with a wide range of popular materials, including PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, PA, and PC. A dual-airflow channel design ensures uniform heat distribution throughout the chamber, providing more consistent drying performance while eliminating hot spots and uneven heating. An intelligent automatic venting system actively removes moisture during operation, preventing humidity buildup and improving overall drying efficiency.

To further protect filament quality, the upgrade incorporates high-precision humidity monitoring. Users can set humidity thresholds, allowing the system to automatically activate drying when required and maintain optimal storage conditions around the clock. Combined with multiple integrated safety protections and temperature monitoring systems, the AMS Lite Heater delivers a safe, convenient, and highly effective solution for maintaining filament performance throughout the printing process.

Last but not least, SUNLU is moving further with its worldwide expansion and reaffirms its will to strengthen its presence in North America by expanding its factory infrastructure in the United States. This investment will help improve product availability, shorten delivery times, and provide faster, more efficient service to the growing U.S. customer base.

About SUNLU

Founded in 2013 in Zhuhai, the capital of 3D printing supplies, SUNLU has focused on manufacturing 3D printing products for over 10 years and specializes in 3D printer filament, resin, and accessories. With more than 270 production lines and over 25 million products sold, the company has remained committed to technological innovation and new product research and development, securing more than 530 intellectual property rights. SUNLU is dedicated to providing high-quality products at competitive prices while continuously advancing the 3D printing industry through innovation and customer-focused solutions.

For more information, please visit
https://www.sunlu.com
Contact: Milena Zheng
milena@sunlu.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunlu-unveils-ams-lite-heater-and-expands-us-factory-for-13th-anniversary-302815518.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.