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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 15:10 Uhr
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SnapLogic Launches MCP Builder to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption Through Simplified MCP Creation

New capability enables organizations to turn existing integrations, APIs, and business processes into governed MCP tools in minutes

San Mateo, California, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN MATEO, Calif. - July 1, 2026 - SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the general availability of SnapLogic MCP Builder, a new template-based capability that helps organizations operationalize AI faster by automatically turning existing integration pipelines into agent-ready MCP tools.

As enterprises move AI initiatives from experimentation to production, they need a reliable way to connect AI agents to the systems and workflows that run the business. According to Gartner, 50% of AI projects are abandoned after proof of concept, demonstrating the challenges organizations face in operationalizing AI at scale. While Model Context Protocol (MCP) is emerging as the standard for connecting agents to enterprise capabilities, many organizations still face complexity when creating and deploying MCP Servers.

SnapLogic MCP Builder automatically generates ready-to-run MCP Servers from existing integrations, OpenAPI specifications, and API Management services. Organizations can publish MCP tools without rebuilding workflows, writing code, or manually constructing MCP implementations, resulting in faster deployment, greater consistency, reduced complexity, and accelerated time to value.

"Enterprises don't have a shortage of AI models or agents. They have a shortage of execution," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "The challenge is connecting agents to trusted data, systems, and business processes while ensuring secure, scalable operations. MCP Builder helps organizations build on the integrations and processes they already trust, eliminating complexity and accelerating the path to business value."

Built on Enterprise Governance and Deterministic Execution

MCP Builder makes it easier to create and deploy MCP Servers, connecting AI agents to trusted enterprise systems and workflows. Unlike DIY MCP approaches, SnapLogic accelerates MCP adoption by turning existing deterministic pipelines into governed MCP tools through a one-step creation experience, while providing enterprise connectivity, identity propagation, observability, and lifecycle governance through the unified SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform.

SnapLogic's Enterprise MCP capabilities span the full lifecycle, from creation to governed production deployment:

  • MCP Server to expose enterprise systems, data, APIs, and business processes as MCP tools for AI agents
  • Trusted Agent Identity to propagate user identity and permissions across downstream systems, with a complete audit trail
  • AI Gateway to monitor, govern, and control MCP traffic at scale
  • 1,000+ enterprise connectors for broad system connectivity
  • Deterministic SnapLogic pipelines for reliable, auditable execution of enterprise workflows

Together, these capabilities bridge AI-driven reasoning and deterministic enterprise execution, enabling organizations to operationalize AI while maintaining governance, visibility, and control.

Availability

MCP Builder is generally available today and embedded directly in the MCP Server workflow. For more information about MCP Builder and the SnapLogic MCP and Governance platform, sign up for a demo now.

About SnapLogic
SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.



Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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