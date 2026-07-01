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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 15:12 Uhr
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Hanshow Energy Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

Held from June 23 to 25 in Munich, the exhibition provided a platform for Hanshow Energy to present its capabilities across solar PV, energy storage, EV charging, intelligent energy management, and localized service support under the theme "Turning Energy Data into Business Performance."

As businesses continue to face rising energy costs, increasing electrification needs, and greater uncertainty in energy supply and pricing, energy management is becoming an increasingly important part of operational performance. For commercial and industrial players, the challenge is no longer limited to generate renewable energy. It is also about how to produce, store, manage, and optimize energy across real operating environments.

Hanshow Energy addresses this challenge through an integrated solution approach particularly based on PV-battery combination and flexibility management that helps businesses reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, and build more resilient energy operations.

An Integrated Energy Solution for Commercial and Industrial Customers

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Hanshow Energy highlighted how its integrated energy solutions can support commercial and industrial customers in managing energy more efficiently across complex operating environments.

By bringing together renewable energy generation, energy storage, EV charging, energy management, and data-driven optimization, Hanshow Energy helps customers connect energy production, storage, consumption, and operations into a more coordinated and flexible system.

Solar PV provides businesses with access to lower-cost renewable energy generation. Energy storage helps improve the utilization of generated and lower-cost energy, enabling businesses to better balance supply and demand, increase flexibility, and optimize energy use. Intelligent energy management connects generation, storage, charging infrastructure, equipment operations, and energy data, helping customers make more informed decisions across sites and operations.

Together, these capabilities help customers turn energy from a cost pressure into a controllable operational resource.

Two core solutions support this integrated ecosystem:

  • NexGrid, an advanced energy management platform that enables centralized monitoring, control, and optimization of solar PV, energy storage, EV charging, and distributed energy assets.
  • NexOptim, an intelligent store equipment management solution that supports real-time monitoring, remote control, operational automation, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization through IoT and data analytics.

"Providing digital energy services in the era of AI and new energy is a key mission for Hanshow," said Hang Shi, General Manager of Digital Energy Solutions at Hanshow. "NexOptim integrates AI technology to support demand-side management and energy consumption optimization for commercial and industrial loads, while NexGrid connects power generation, grid interaction, energy storage, and distributed energy resources. This approach is closely aligned with Europe's emerging energy flexibility strategies, helping commercial and industrial site owners, as well as energy investors, maximize the value of their energy assets."

Localized Service and Flexible Support

In addition to technology and solution integration, Hanshow Energy emphasized its localized service capabilities during Intersolar Europe 2026.

The company works closely with local customers and partners to understand project requirements, respond quickly to operational needs, and provide flexible support throughout project development and implementation.

This service-oriented approach reflects Hanshow's broader business DNA: fast response, strong execution, flexible support, and the ability to help customers solve practical operational challenges in complex market environments.

As energy becomes a growing business challenge for commercial and industrial organizations, Hanshow Energy will continue to strengthen its integrated solution capabilities and support customers in building more efficient, flexible, and resilient energy operations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanshow-energy-highlights-integrated-energy-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302815861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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